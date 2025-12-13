VIDEO: Young Fan Holds 'Save Indian Football' Placard In Kolkata As Lionel Messi Arrives For GOAT India Tour 2025

Image: Lionel Messi/ANI/X

As Argentine football legend Lionel Messi touched down in Kolkata to kick off his much‑anticipated G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025, a moment of profound expression captured global attention, not for a chant or a cheer, but for a powerful plea held up by a young fan.

Amid the electrifying scenes outside Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, where thousands of supporters gathered to welcome Messi’s arrival in the early hours of Saturday, a young girl stood holding a handwritten placard that read simply: “Save Indian Football.” The clip of that placard, juxtaposed against the fervour of Messi mania, quickly went viral on social media, striking a poignant chord.

Indian football is facing an extended period of uncertainty. The All India Football Federation has so far been unable to secure sponsors or a broadcasting partner for the Indian Super League. With mid-December already here, there is still no clarity on when the league will resume.

Her message resonated far beyond the celebrations. While Messi’s visit, part of a whirlwind three‑day tour spanning four Indian cities including Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi, is being embraced as a spectacular sporting event, the placard highlighted the contrasting reality of football in India.

The frenzy surrounding Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 continues to throw up remarkable stories, and one such moment unfolded when a devoted fan revealed just how far her admiration for the Argentine superstar extends. Speaking amid the celebrations and crowd buzz, the fan shared a deeply personal sacrifice made in the name of football’s greatest icon.

“Last Friday we got married, and we cancelled our honeymoon plan because Messi is coming, as this is important,” the fan said, smiling with unmistakable pride. She also explained that the decision was mutual and heartfelt, driven by years of unwavering devotion to Messi. “We have been following him since 2010,” she added, underlining that their love for the football legend predates many milestones in their lives.

For the couple, witnessing Messi’s presence in India was not just another sporting event, but a once-in-a-lifetime experience that outweighed even a honeymoon. Their story quickly caught the attention of fellow supporters, many of whom applauded the gesture and related to the emotion behind it. In a country where football fandom often runs deep, Messi’s influence has transcended generations, careers, and now, even wedding plans.