'This Is A Once In A Lifetime Opportunity': Lionel Messi Mania Crosses Borders As Nepalese Fan Arrives In Kolkata For GOAT India Tour; VIDEO

The frenzy surrounding Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 has attracted fans from across the globe, with one devoted supporter making an extraordinary journey from Nepal to witness the Argentine superstar in person. Standing amid thousands of cheering fans outside the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, the fan shared his overwhelming excitement and long-held admiration for Messi.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 10:27 AM IST
article-image
Image: Lionel Messi/ANI/X

“I am from Nepal. I am very excited because seeing Messi was my childhood dream. I can’t express my feelings in words,” he said, his eyes reflecting the joy of the moment. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, which is why I have come to Kolkata from Nepal.”

For many, Messi is not just a footballer but a symbol of excellence, inspiration, and dedication, qualities that have transcended borders and inspired millions worldwide. The Nepalese fan’s journey is a testament to the global reach of Messi’s influence, demonstrating how his magic on the pitch has touched lives far beyond Argentina or even India.

The frenzy surrounding Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 continues to throw up remarkable stories, and one such moment unfolded when a devoted fan revealed just how far her admiration for the Argentine superstar extends. Speaking amid the celebrations and crowd buzz, the fan shared a deeply personal sacrifice made in the name of football’s greatest icon.

“Last Friday we got married, and we cancelled our honeymoon plan because Messi is coming, as this is important,” the fan said, smiling with unmistakable pride. She also explained that the decision was mutual and heartfelt, driven by years of unwavering devotion to Messi. “We have been following him since 2010,” she added, underlining that their love for the football legend predates many milestones in their lives.

For the couple, witnessing Messi’s presence in India was not just another sporting event, but a once-in-a-lifetime experience that outweighed even a honeymoon. Their story quickly caught the attention of fellow supporters, many of whom applauded the gesture and related to the emotion behind it. In a country where football fandom often runs deep, Messi’s influence has transcended generations, careers, and now, even wedding plans.

