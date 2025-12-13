 VIDEO: Lionel Messi Takes Lap Of Honour At Salt Lake Stadium, Signs Autographs
Kolkata were graced by the presence of Lionel Messi on Saturday morning at the Salt Lake Stadium. The Argentine legend touched down in the city in wee hours of the morning alongside teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. The trio then arrived at the Salt Lake Stadium for festivities with Messi taking a lap of honour around the stadium.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 12:08 PM IST
Despite Messi slated to arrive well past 11, fans thronged the stadium as early as 8 AM. Chants of Messi, Messi continued with many a fan sporting the Argentina national team jersey.

A musical performance by Aneek Dhar followed where he played a special song written in honour of Messi. A dance performance paying tribute to the Argentina legend also took place.

Star footballer Lionel Messi on Saturday virtually unveiled his 70-foot statue installed at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, Kolkata. The Argentine football legend is in the city as part of his GOAT Tour India 2025.

The unveiling drew a huge crowd of fans who gathered in Lake Town to witness the moment.

The Sree Bhumi Sporting Club completed the 70-foot iron statue in admiration for Lionel Messi at Lake Town in South Dum Dum, Kolkata. The statue depicts Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy and will be virtually unveiled by the legend himself on Saturday.

