Lionel Messi Hyderabad Visit: Match, Penalty Shootout And Fan Interactions Planned For GOAT India Tour 2025; Check Schedule Here

Hyderabad, December 13: Football legend Lionel Messi is in Hyderabad on Saturday for the GOAT India Tour 2025. The event combines football action, fan engagement and a children's clinic. The detailed schedule for the event is out and the fans can check it out below.

Check Full Schedule

The evening begins with the match kick-off, followed by the entry of Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Lionel Messi taking the field. Messi will be joined by fellow football stars Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. After a brief stop in play, Messi and the CM will be seen dribbling the ball, leading into a penalty shootout to decide the winner of the GOAT Cup.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to make an appearance during the event. This will be followed by a group photo session with both teams and the start of the 'Tiki Taka' children’s clinics across multiple zones. Messi, Suarez, De Paul, Revanth Reddy and Rahul Gandhi will interact with young participants in different zones, making it a key highlight of the evening.

The later part of the event includes a special penalty shootout with Messi, a parade walk around the stadium where dignitaries will greet fans and a stage programme.

Messi will present the GOAT Cup to the winning team, while Rahul Gandhi will hand over the cup to the other participating side. Felicitations for Messi, Suarez and De Paul are also scheduled.

EVENT SCHEDULE

19:50 – Match Kick-Off

20:06 – Cue for Honourable CM’s entry on the pitch

CM to take position as per markings

20:07 – Cue for Mr. Lionel Messi’s entry on the pitch

Messi to take position as per markings

20:08 – Cue for entry of Mr. Rodrigo De Paul and Mr. Luis Suárez to take position as per markings

20:10 – HARD STOP

20:11 – Mr. Lionel Messi & Honourable CM dribble with the ball

20:13 – Penalty Shootout: 3 shots per team to determine winner of the GOAT Cup

20:18 – Cue for entry of Mr. Rahul Gandhi

RG to take position as per markings

20:15 – Group photo with both the teams

Kids on stand by

20:16 – Kids arrive at their respective zones for Tiki Taka

MOVE GOAL POST, goalkeeper on standby at gate 10

20:17 – Tiki Taka – Zone 1 (Children’s Clinic) begins

with Mr. Lionel Messi, Mr. Luis Suárez, Mr. Rodrigo De Paul, CM Revanth Reddy & Rahul Gandhi

20:22 – Tiki Taka – Zone 2 (Children’s Clinic) begins with Mr. Lionel Messi, Mr. Luis Suárez, Mr. Rodrigo De Paul, Honourable CM & Mr. Rahul Gandhi

20:27 – Tiki Taka – Zone 3 (Children’s Clinic) begins with Mr. Lionel Messi, Mr. Luis Suárez, Mr. Rodrigo De Paul, Honourable CM & Mr. Rahul Gandhi

20:32 – Tiki Taka – Zone 4 (Children’s Clinic) begins with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Rodrigo De Paul, Honourable CM & Rahul Gandhi GK at goal post

STAGE & CLOSING EVENTS

20:33 – Penalty Shootout with Messi – Mr. Anuttam Reddy (Organiser) is the goalkeeper

20:38 – Parade walk around stadium acknowledging and waving to fans Mr. Lionel Messi, Hon’ble CM, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, Mr. Suárez, Mr. De Paul

STAGE ON GROUND

20:48 – Introduce guests on stage (Protocol team guides guests)

Positions:

Lionel Messi in the middle

Honourable CM to his right

Mr. Rahul Gandhi to his left

Followed by Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez on the left of Honourable CM

Mr. Parvathigaru next to Mr. Rahul Gandhi

Mr. Vinay Kotra next to Luis Suárez

Mr. Sainath next to Parvathigaru

20:51 – Mr. Lionel Messi greets and takes photographs with organisers and team owners

20:53 – GOAT Cup presented by Mr. Lionel Messi to the winning team

Mr. Rahul Gandhi will hand over the cup to the other participating team

20:54 – Hon’ble CM felicitates Mr. Lionel Messi (gift + shawl)

20:55 – Mrs. Parvathi Reddy felicitates Mr. Luis Suárez

20:56 – Mr. Vinay Kotra and Mr. Sainath Goud felicitate Mr. Rodrigo De Paul

20:57 – Final sign-off

20:58 – Hon’ble CM: Final remarks

20:59 – Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s remarks

21:00 – All dignitaries exit the stadium

21:05 – Dispersal announcements

21:10 – Final sign-off