GOAT India Tour 2025: Friendly Clash Between Lionel Messi And Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Team Begins | X

Hyderabad, December 13: The friendly clash between Telangana Chief Minister and football legend Lionel Messi has begun, however, they both are not present in the team as the match begins. The fans have turned up in large numbers to witness Messi showing some of his football moves in the ground. There are reports that they may join in later in the 20-minutes game.

However, Lionel Messi arrived at the stadium minutes after the game began. Rahul Gandhi is also present at the stadium to participate in the event. The fans are eagerly waiting for Messi and the other dignitaries coming to the ground and joining their team in the game.

The friendly match is part of the GOAT India Tour 2025 and is being played as a short exhibition game to entertain fans rather than as a competitive fixture. The programme is designed to allow spectators to enjoy Messi's presence on the pitch, with expectations that he will showcase some of his trademark football skills once he joins the action later in the game.

Following the friendly clash, Messi is scheduled to take part in a football clinic for young players at the stadium. The evening's events also include fan interactions and ceremonial moments, making it a special occasion for football lovers in Hyderabad, many of whom have gathered to witness the global icon live for the first time.