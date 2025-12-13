 GOAT India Tour 2025: Friendly Clash Between Lionel Messi And Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Team Begins
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsGOAT India Tour 2025: Friendly Clash Between Lionel Messi And Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Team Begins

GOAT India Tour 2025: Friendly Clash Between Lionel Messi And Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Team Begins

The fans have turned up in large numbers to witness Messi showing some of his football moves in the ground. There are reports that they may join in later in the 20-minutes game.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 08:01 PM IST
article-image
GOAT India Tour 2025: Friendly Clash Between Lionel Messi And Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Team Begins | X

Hyderabad, December 13: The friendly clash between Telangana Chief Minister and football legend Lionel Messi has begun, however, they both are not present in the team as the match begins. The fans have turned up in large numbers to witness Messi showing some of his football moves in the ground. There are reports that they may join in later in the 20-minutes game.

However, Lionel Messi arrived at the stadium minutes after the game began. Rahul Gandhi is also present at the stadium to participate in the event. The fans are eagerly waiting for Messi and the other dignitaries coming to the ground and joining their team in the game.

The friendly match is part of the GOAT India Tour 2025 and is being played as a short exhibition game to entertain fans rather than as a competitive fixture. The programme is designed to allow spectators to enjoy Messi's presence on the pitch, with expectations that he will showcase some of his trademark football skills once he joins the action later in the game.

Read Also
GOAT India Tour 2025: Around 40,000 Fans Chant 'Messi, Messi' At Uppal Stadium In Hyderabad Ahead Of...
article-image

Following the friendly clash, Messi is scheduled to take part in a football clinic for young players at the stadium. The evening's events also include fan interactions and ceremonial moments, making it a special occasion for football lovers in Hyderabad, many of whom have gathered to witness the global icon live for the first time.

FPJ Shorts
GOAT India Tour 2025: Friendly Clash Between Lionel Messi And Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Team Begins
GOAT India Tour 2025: Friendly Clash Between Lionel Messi And Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Team Begins
Thane Crime: Illegal Gas Godown Busted In Dombivli’s Sagaon Area; 1,839 LPG Cylinders, 7 Vehicles Worth ₹67 Lakh Seized
Thane Crime: Illegal Gas Godown Busted In Dombivli’s Sagaon Area; 1,839 LPG Cylinders, 7 Vehicles Worth ₹67 Lakh Seized
Goregaon Advocate Extortion Case: Rana Sisters Arrested For Allegedly Extorting ₹1.5 Crore; Remanded To Police Custody Till Dec 15
Goregaon Advocate Extortion Case: Rana Sisters Arrested For Allegedly Extorting ₹1.5 Crore; Remanded To Police Custody Till Dec 15
Palghar News: Vasai-Virar Set To Receive Development Boost As MMRDA Inspection Clears Key Projects
Palghar News: Vasai-Virar Set To Receive Development Boost As MMRDA Inspection Clears Key Projects

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GOAT India Tour 2025: Friendly Clash Between Lionel Messi And Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Team...

GOAT India Tour 2025: Friendly Clash Between Lionel Messi And Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Team...

GOAT India Tour 2025: 'Lionel Messi's Hyderabad Appearance Will Be Conducted Smoothly', Official...

GOAT India Tour 2025: 'Lionel Messi's Hyderabad Appearance Will Be Conducted Smoothly', Official...

'Came To See Messi But Got To See Only Subhashree': Angry Fan Complains Over Legend's 10-Min Visit...

'Came To See Messi But Got To See Only Subhashree': Angry Fan Complains Over Legend's 10-Min Visit...

GOAT India Tour 2025: Around 40,000 Fans Chant 'Messi, Messi' At Uppal Stadium In Hyderabad Ahead Of...

GOAT India Tour 2025: Around 40,000 Fans Chant 'Messi, Messi' At Uppal Stadium In Hyderabad Ahead Of...

Lionel Messi Receives Warm Welcome From 'Rival' Team Member And Telangana CM Revanth Reddy - VIDEO

Lionel Messi Receives Warm Welcome From 'Rival' Team Member And Telangana CM Revanth Reddy - VIDEO