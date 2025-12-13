GOAT India Tour 2025: Viral Video Shows Disappointed Messi Fan Carrying Stadium Carpet On Shoulder To Compensate Ticket Cost In Kolkata

Viral Video Shows Disappointed Messi Fan Carrying Stadium Carpet On Shoulder To Compensate Ticket Cost In Kolkata | X/@PoliticalKida

Social media was flooded with angry reactions after chaotic scenes unfolded at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata during Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025, with several fans alleging gross mismanagement of the event.

A video that has since gone viral shows a visibly disappointed fan carrying a piece of carpet on his shoulder as he exits the stadium following Messi’s brief appearance. In the clip, the man sarcastically remarks that since his ticket money had “gone down the drain,” he decided to take the carpet home to compensate for his loss.

“Messi ka face tak dikhai nahi diya. Camera mein mera face mat dikhana. Carpet le ke ja raha hoon. Itna paisa diya hai. Ghar mein practice karunga,” he said in Bengali

During the video, an interviewer asks the fan why he was carrying the carpet. The man replies that he had paid a hefty amount for the ticket but felt cheated by the experience, adding that he wanted to “profit something” from the event. He jokingly says he would use the carpet at home and practise football indoors, turning his disappointment into humour.

Netizens React

The incident quickly caught the attention of netizens, who responded with a mix of anger and wit.

One user wrote, “Literally Bengalis never disappoint when it comes to entertainment.”

Another commented, “Someone paid ₹10,000 just to see Messi and still couldn’t get a proper glimpse.”

A third quipped, “Next-level refund policy: bad event, take stadium furniture home.”

Messi Event Turns Messy In Kolkata

Earlier in the day, Messi arrived at the Salt Lake Stadium but remained at the venue for less than 10 minutes before leaving. His scheduled lap of honour was reportedly curtailed due to overcrowding by politicians, officials, and their families surrounding the football icon.

As Messi exited the stadium, sections of the crowd booed officials and politicians, with tempers flaring inside the venue. Several fans later took to social media to complain about long waiting hours, poor crowd control, and inadequate planning, stating that the experience fell far short of expectations for an event featuring a global football legend.