Revanth Reddy Scores Final Goal As Lionel Messi Steps On The Ground As His Team Goes 3-0 Down Ahead Of Penalty Shootout

Revanth Reddy Scores Final Goal | X | Santryal

Hyderabad, December 13: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy scored his first goal of the friendly match as the exhibition game at the Uppal Stadium got underway during the GOAT India Tour 2025. The goal came in the final minutes of the contest, drawing loud cheers from the crowd, as fans witnessed the Chief Minister finding the back of the net in the much-anticipated clash.

Football legend Lionel Messi stepped onto the ground later in the game, adding to the excitement inside the packed stadium. However, by the time Messi joined the action, his team was already trailing 3-0 at the end of the first half.

Despite the scoreline, fans remained focused on Messi's presence on the pitch, eagerly waiting to see the global icon display his football skills during the friendly encounter.

Revanth Reddy and Lionel Messi also played on the ground for a few minutes. The crowd was cheering loudly as the star player stepped onto the ground and played with the Telangana CM on the ground in the historic moment.

Rahul Gandhi was missing from the contest and the fans were able to get only a glimpse of him arriving at the stadium, however, he was missing from action in the high-voltage game.