MSSA Girls Cricket: KEM High School Thrashes Omkar International By 41 Runs

KEM High School thrashed Omkar International School by 41 runs in the Manoramabai Apte Trophy Girls Under 16 Dream Sports MSSA Annual Inter School Cricket Tournament Somaiya Ground, Sion on Tuesday. Put into bat first, KEM scored 87-5 in their allotted 10 overs with Maysa Agwan scoring 25 runs. Khushi Goswami remained unbeaten on 17. Medium pacer Asmi Gaikar snapped up (3-16) in her three overs.

In reply, the Omkar International team were bundled out for 46 in 9.3 overs. Left hand batter Risa Gandhi made 18. Off spinner Avani Vengurlekar was the star of the match, grabbing a six-wicket haul, (6-9) in 4.3 overs. She made sure her team crossed the winning line and thus won the Player of the Match.

Vasant Vihar High School won by seven runs against CNM and ND Parekh ICSE School.Vasant Vihar High School notched up 81-1 in their 10 overs. Delisha Angchekar top scored with 35 runs, with two fours and won the Player of the Match. Samaira Shah picked (1-11) in 1 over. Coming out to chased down the total, CNM and ND Parekh batted well and the match went down to the wire, they ended with 74-1 in 10 overs. Vyana Joshi was 25 not out. Off Spinner Dhriti Singh picked (1-12) in 2 overs.

Aanshu Pal of National English High School top scored with 86 not out. |

National English High School Virar beat Ryan International School by 121 runs at AIR India Ground Kalina. Batting first, National English High School posted 147-0 in 10 overs. Aanshu Pal top scored with 86 not out, smacking 16 fours in the process. She won the Play of the Match award for his brilliant show with the bat. Her partner Reva Patil contributed 29 not out. Chasing the total Ryan International finished with 26-7 in 10 overs.

St. Joseph’s Convent High School defeated Pawar Public School by 34 runs. St. Joseph put up 96-2 in 10 overs. Opening batter Rutuja Wandhe top scored with 50 runs in 37 balls, 7 fours and 1 six. Off spinner Aadi Kondalkar grabbed (1-21) in her 2 overs. In reply, Pawar Public School ended with 62-5 in 10 overs. Off spinner Rutuja snapped up (4-22) in 4.2 overs and won the Player of the Match for her all-round show with bat and ball.

Brief Scores

KEM High School- 87-5 in 10 overs (Maysa Agwan 25, Khushi Goswami 17, Asmi Gaikar (3-16) beat Omkar International School- 46 all out in 9.3 overs (Risa Gandhi 18, Avani Vengurlekar (6-9)

Vasant Vihar High School- 81-1 in 10 overs (Delisha Angchekar 35; Samaira Shah 1-11) beat CNM and ND Parekh ICSE School 74-1 in 10 overs (Vyana Joshi- 25*; Dhriti Singh 1-12)

National English High School- 147-0 in 10 overs (Aanshu Pal 86*, Reva Patil 29*) beat Ryan International School- 26-7 in 10 overs

St. Josephs Convent High School- 96-2 in 10 overs (Rutuja Wandhe 50; Aadi Kondalkar 1-21) beat Pawar Public School- 62-5 in 10 overs

(Rutuja Wandhe 4-22)