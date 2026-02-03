MSSA Football: Parle Tilak, Greenlawns, Bombay Scottish Register Wins

Representational pic |

Parle Tilak Vidyalaya ICSE outscored Rustomjee Cambridge International School, Thane 4–2 in the Boys Under-10 Division 3 match of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at the MSSA Ground, Azad Maidan on Tuesday. Vihaan Khidbide netted a brace, while Divit Jain and Shlok Chavan added one goal each. Mahesh Kulkarni scored both goals for Rustomjee.

Hiranandani Foundation International School, Powai edged St. Lawrence High School, Borivali 1–0, courtesy of a decisive goal from Abhinav Mohata. Holy Family High School, Andheri and Rustomjee Cambridge International School, Dahisar played out a goalless draw in a tightly contested encounter. Dr. Antonio Da Silva High School, Dadar secured a narrow 1–0 win over Ryan International School ICSE, Malad, with Parth Pawar scoring the match-winning goal. Swami Vivekanand International School, Kandivali also recorded a 1–0 victory against AVM School, Bandra West, thanks to Aryan Yadav’s strike.

Greenlawns High School, B.P. Road delivered one of the most dominant performances of the day, defeating Sharda Mandira School, Gamdevi 4–0, with Rajveer Mehta scoring twice and Yugam Kanungo and Javin Vora also finding the net. Bombay Scottish School, Powai edged Ryan International School CBSE, Kandivali 2–1, with goals from Riaan Rex and Nathan Philip, while Laksh Patidar scored for Ryan. Jamnabai Narsee School ‘B’, Vile Parle were held to a 0–0 draw by Somaiya Vidyavihar, while Jamnabai Narsee International School, Vile Parle failed to turn up for their scheduled match against Bhaktivedanta Swami Mission School, Andheri. Dr. Radha Krishna School, Malad and St. Anne’s High School, Malad also played out a 0–0 draw.

Aditya Birla World Academy, Tardeo registered a 2–0 victory over The Scholar High School, Colaba, with Aeden Ranney scoring both goals. St. Catherine of Siena School, Bandra defeated Ryan International School, Chembur 2–0, with Faisal Mulla scoring twice. B.D. Somani International School, Cuffe Parade closed the day with a 3–0 win over Lakshdham High School, Goregaon, as Parth Timblo and Zayn Goel scored, while a self-goal from Neel Bhosale completed the tally.

Results

Boys U-10 – Division 3

Parle Tilak Vidyalaya ICSE 4 (V. Khidbide 2, D. Jain, S. Chavan)

bt Rustomjee Camb. Int., Thane 2 (M. Kulkarni 2)

Hiranandani Foundation Int., Powai 1 (A. Mohata)

bt St. Lawrence, Borivali 0

Holy Family, Andheri 0

drew with Rustomjee Camb. Int., Dahisar 0

Dr. Antonio Da Silva, Dadar 1 (P. Pawar)

bt Ryan Int. ICSE, Malad 0

Swami Vivekanand Int., Kandivali 1 (A. Yadav)

bt AVM, Bandra West 0

Greenlawns, B.P. Road 4 (R. Mehta 2, Y. Kanungo, J. Vora)

bt Sharda Mandira, Gamdevi 0

Bombay Scottish, Powai 2 (R. Rex, N. Philip)

bt Ryan Int. CBSE, Kandivali 1 (L. Patidar)

Jamnabai Narsee ‘B’, Vile Parle 0

drew with Somaiya Vidyavihar 0

Jamnabai Narsee Int., Vile Parle

w/o Bhaktivedanta Swami Mission, Andheri

Dr. Radha Krishna, Malad 0

drew with St. Anne’s, Malad 0

Aditya Birla World Academy, Tardeo 2 (A. Ranney 2)

bt The Scholar, Colaba 0

St. Catherine of Siena, Bandra 2 (F. Mulla 2)

bt Ryan Int., Chembur 0

B.D. Somani Int., Cuffe Parade 3

(P. Timblo, Z. Goel, N. Bhosale OG)

bt Lakshdham, Goregaon 0