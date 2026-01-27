MSSA Football: OLPS, Campion, Hiranandani Foundation Excel In Boys U-10 Div I Tournament

Representational pic |

Our Lady of Perpetual Succour School (OLPS), Chembur edged Hill Spring International School, Tardeo 1–0 in the U-10 boys Division I Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament at MSSA ground on Tuesday. Adhyay Marote scored the winning goal. Campion School, Cooperage registered a similar 1–0 win over CNM School, Vile Parle with Jash Jain scoring the decisive goal.

Hiranandani Foundation School, Powai produced a dominant display to defeat JBCN International School, Parel 3–0, with Daksh Puri scoring a brace and Tahush Joshi adding another. Don Bosco High School ‘A’, Matunga were awarded a walkover win against VCW AVM School, Bandra after the latter failed to turn up, while St. Mary’s ICSE ‘A’, Mazagaon thrashed Dr. Antonio D’Silva High School, Dadar 5–0 courtesy braces from Zach Henriques and Luvya Jain, along with a goal by Aarish Dharia. AVM ‘B’, Bandra edged SVKM J.V. Parekh School, Vile Parle 2–1, with Vivian Sunil scoring both goals.

Bombay Scottish School ‘A’, Mahim defeated Jankidevi Public School, Andheri 2–0 through goals by Jayshad D. and Nivaan Sohal, while The Green Acres Academy, Chembur registered a 3–0 win over Udayachal School, Vikhroli with goals from Veer Khandelwal, Advik Singh, and Hridaan Gaggar. The Cathedral & John Connon School, Fort impressed with a 4–1 victory over St. Stanislaus High School ‘A’, Bandra as Rihaan Savla scored twice, supported by goals from Yash Kedia and Kaveer Gradia, and the match between Our Lady of Salvation High School, Dadar and Don Bosco International School, Matunga ended in a 1–1 draw with Jaden Franklin and Zane Talwar scoring for their respective sides.

At the WINGS Ground, the U-14 Boys 4th Division matches saw St. Aloysius High School ‘A’, Gorai record a comfortable 3–0 win over St. Anthony’s High School, Versova with goals from Seran Gariba, Edzil Zolar, and an own goal by Ansh Dhakle. CNM & N.D. Parekh School, Vile Parle defeated Billabong International School, Mulund 2–0 through Aanav Pawan and Maanit Desai, while Nahar International School ‘B’, Chandivali continued their strong run with a 2–0 victory over St. Xavier’s High School, Fort thanks to Ayan Mittal and Ayaan Yeri. Notre Dame High School, Vasai edged G.D. Somani School, Cuffe Parade 1–0 with Lenit Ciju scoring the winner, and the final match between Ryan International School ICSE, Goregaon and St. Xavier’s High School, Goregaon ended in a goalless draw.

Results

U-10 Boys – 1st Division (MSSA Ground)

OLPS (Chembur) 1 (A. Marote) bt Hill Spring Int. (Tardeo) 0

Campion (Cooperage) 1 (J. Jain) bt CNM (Vile Parle) 0

Hiranandani Found. (Powai) 3 (D. Puri 2, T. Joshi) bt JBCN Int. (Parel) 0

Don Bosco ‘A’ (Matunga) bt VCW AVM (Bandra) by default

St. Mary’s ICSE ‘A’ (Mazagaon) 5 (Z. Henriques 2, L. Jain 2, A. Dharia) bt Dr. Antonio D’Silva (Dadar) 0

AVM ‘B’ (Bandra) 2 (V. Sunil 2) bt SVKM J.V. Parekh (Vile Parle) 1

Bombay Scottish ‘A’ (Mahim) 2 (Jayshad D., N. Sohal) bt Jankidevi Public (Andheri) 0

Green Acres (Chembur) 3 (V. Khandelwal, A. Singh, H. Gaggar) bt Udayachal (Vikhroli) 0

Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 4 (R. Savla 2, Y. Kedia, K. Gradia) bt St. Stanislaus ‘A’ (Bandra) 1

Our Lady of Salvation (Dadar) 1 (J. Franklin) drew with Don Bosco Int. (Matunga) 1 (Z. Talwar)

U-14 Boys – 4th Division (WINGS)

St. Aloysius ‘A’ (Gorai) 3 (S. Gariba, E. Zolar, Ansh Dhakle OG) bt St. Anthony’s (Versova) 0

CNM & N.D. Parekh (Vile Parle) 2 (A. Pawan, M. Desai) bt Billabong Int. (Mulund) 0

Nahar Int. ‘B’ (Chandivali) 2 (A. Mittal, A. Yeri) bt St. Xavier’s H.S (Fort) 0

Notre Dame H.S (Vasai) 1 (L. Ciju) bt G.D. Somani (Cuffe Parade) 0

Ryan Int. ICSE (Goregaon) 0 drew with St. Xavier’s H.S (Goregaon) 0