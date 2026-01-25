Cathedral Girls And Campion Boys Crowned At Dream Sports MSSA U-12 Football Finals

Cathedral & John Connon girls and Campion School boys celebrate their Dream Sports MSSA U-12 football titles | File Photo

Mumbai, January 24, 2026: The Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament concluded in style on Friday at the MSSA ground, with the U-12 MSSA Cup third-place playoffs and finals for both boys and girls delivering competitive and high-quality football.

In the Girls U-12 MSSA Cup third-place playoff, Nita Mukesh Ambani School, BKC, put up a commanding display to defeat J.B. Petit High School, Fort, 3–0. Natasha Kapoor stole the show with an outstanding individual performance, scoring a brilliant hat-trick to seal third place for her team.

Runners up Bombay Scottish (Girls) |

Winners Cathedral & John C. (Girls) |

The Girls U-12 final saw a closely fought contest between Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, and The Cathedral & John Connon School, Fort. Cathedral emerged champions with a hard-earned 2–1 victory. Ivaanika Mehra opened the scoring before an unfortunate own goal by Zoe Pinto added to Cathedral’s tally. Jane Nadal pulled one back for Bombay Scottish, but Cathedral held firm to clinch the title.

Runners up Cathedral & John C. (Boys) |

Winners Campion (Boys) |

In the Boys U-12 third-place match, Don Bosco High School, Matunga, produced a dominant performance to beat Fazlani Academy, Mazgaon, 2–0. Zidanne Sequiera and Zlatan Fernandes found the net to secure third place for Don Bosco.

The highlight of the day was the Boys U-12 final, where The Cathedral & John Connon School, Fort, faced Campion School, Cooperage. After a tense and evenly matched contest, the game ended goalless at full time. Campion held their nerve in the tie-breaker, winning 5–4 to lift the MSSA Cup. Alymer Fernandez, Aayan Mehta, Avyaan Madhani, Riaan Sathani and Kian Jain converted their attempts for Campion, while Yuvan Bhatia, Arin Ghana, Aahan Swarnkar and Vihaan Shah scored for Cathedral & John Connon.

Brief scores — January 24

(Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament)

MSSA Cup – Girls U-12

Third place:

Nita Mukesh Ambani (BKC) 3 bt J.B. Petit (Fort) 0

(Natasha Kapoor 3)

Final:

Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 2 bt Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 1

(Ivaanika Mehra, Zoe Pinto OG; Jane Nadal)

MSSA Cup – Boys U-12

Third place:

Don Bosco (Matunga) 2 bt Fazlani Academy (Mazgaon) 0

(Zidanne Sequiera, Zlatan Fernandes)

Final:

Campion (Cooperage) drew with Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 0–0

Campion won 5–4 on tie-breaker