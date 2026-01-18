Bombay Scottish, Don Bosco (Matunga) And Cathedral & John Connon Advance In Tight Knockout Battles At Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament

Mumbai, Jan 17: A competitive day unfolded at GOANS in the U-14 Boys Utpal Sanghvi Knockout Tournament, featuring dominant wins, tense penalty shootouts and closely fought contests in the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament. Teams displayed strong discipline, sharp defending and composure under pressure as they fought for progression.
Bombay Scottish (Mahim) off to winning start
Bombay Scottish (Mahim) opened the day with a confident 2–0 victory over Lakshdham (Goregaon), courtesy of goals from Azim Hateem and Zain Khatri.
Don Bosco edge Powai side on penalties
Don Bosco (Matunga) then edged Bombay Scottish (Powai) in a thrilling tie-breaker after a goalless regulation period, winning 5–4 with all five penalty takers converting under pressure.
One fixture cancelled
The scheduled fixture between Jamnabai Narsee and Utpal Sanghvi was cancelled.
Cathedral clinch shootout win
Campion (Cooperage) and Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) played out another balanced encounter that remained goalless at full time, before Cathedral clinched the result 4–3 in the shootout.
Default win in 4th Division
In the U-14 Boys 4th Division, Swami Vivekanand International (Gorai) progressed by default after Kohinoor International (Vidyavihar) failed to report for the match.
Brief scores
January 17 (Venue: GOANS)
U-14 Boys Utpal Sanghvi Knockout Tournament
Lakshdham (Goregaon) 0 lost to Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 2
(A. Hateem, Z. Khatri)
Bombay Scottish (Powai) 0 drew with Don Bosco (Matunga) 0 — Don Bosco won 5–4 on penalties
Don Bosco: R. Koham, S. Churmure, S. Dheve, D. Rane, H. Birje
Bombay Scottish: A. Kumar, P. Jain, L. Suresh, M. Singal
Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) vs Utpal Sanghvi (Juhu) — Match cancelled
Campion (Cooperage) 0 drew with Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 0 — Cathedral won 4–3 on penalties
Cathedral: A. Mehta, A. Vijay, K. Ashar, M. Marshall
Campion: P. Kantawala, A. Khan, D. D’Souza
U-14 Boys 4th Division
Swami Vivekanand International (Gorai) won by default vs Kohinoor International (Vidyavihar)
