 Bombay Scottish, Don Bosco (Matunga) And Cathedral & John Connon Advance In Tight Knockout Battles At Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament
Bombay Scottish, Don Bosco (Matunga) And Cathedral & John Connon Advance In Tight Knockout Battles At Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament

Bombay Scottish (Mahim), Don Bosco (Matunga) and Cathedral & John Connon advanced in the U-14 Utpal Sanghvi Knockout of the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament after close contests, including two matches decided via penalty shootouts at GOANS.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 12:21 AM IST
article-image
Bombay Scottish, Don Bosco (Matunga) And Cathedral & John Connon Advance In Tight Knockout Battles At Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai, Jan 17: A competitive day unfolded at GOANS in the U-14 Boys Utpal Sanghvi Knockout Tournament, featuring dominant wins, tense penalty shootouts and closely fought contests in the Dream Sports MSSA Inter-School Football Tournament. Teams displayed strong discipline, sharp defending and composure under pressure as they fought for progression.

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) off to winning start

Bombay Scottish (Mahim) opened the day with a confident 2–0 victory over Lakshdham (Goregaon), courtesy of goals from Azim Hateem and Zain Khatri.

Don Bosco edge Powai side on penalties

Don Bosco (Matunga) then edged Bombay Scottish (Powai) in a thrilling tie-breaker after a goalless regulation period, winning 5–4 with all five penalty takers converting under pressure.

One fixture cancelled

The scheduled fixture between Jamnabai Narsee and Utpal Sanghvi was cancelled.

Cathedral clinch shootout win

Campion (Cooperage) and Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) played out another balanced encounter that remained goalless at full time, before Cathedral clinched the result 4–3 in the shootout.

Default win in 4th Division

In the U-14 Boys 4th Division, Swami Vivekanand International (Gorai) progressed by default after Kohinoor International (Vidyavihar) failed to report for the match.

Brief scores

January 17 (Venue: GOANS)

U-14 Boys Utpal Sanghvi Knockout Tournament

Lakshdham (Goregaon) 0 lost to Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 2
(A. Hateem, Z. Khatri)

Bombay Scottish (Powai) 0 drew with Don Bosco (Matunga) 0 — Don Bosco won 5–4 on penalties

Don Bosco: R. Koham, S. Churmure, S. Dheve, D. Rane, H. Birje
Bombay Scottish: A. Kumar, P. Jain, L. Suresh, M. Singal

Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) vs Utpal Sanghvi (Juhu) — Match cancelled

Campion (Cooperage) 0 drew with Cathedral & John Connon (Fort) 0 — Cathedral won 4–3 on penalties

Cathedral: A. Mehta, A. Vijay, K. Ashar, M. Marshall
Campion: P. Kantawala, A. Khan, D. D’Souza

U-14 Boys 4th Division

Swami Vivekanand International (Gorai) won by default vs Kohinoor International (Vidyavihar)

