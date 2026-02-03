 Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Soccer Prodigies, Waves FC Cruise To Big Wins In Mumbai Premier League 2025–26
The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 witnessed two one-sided matches as Mumbai Soccer Prodigies FC thrashed Kenkre FC 6–0, while Waves FC routed Sellebrity FC 7–0, underlining their dominance in the ongoing city league.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 08:50 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Premier League 2025–26 action sees Mumbai Soccer Prodigies FC and Waves FC cruise to emphatic victories in one-sided encounters | File Photo

The Mumbai Premier League 2025–26, currently underway in Mumbai, witnessed two one-sided encounters as dominant performances defined the day’s football action. The league, which began on 1st December 2025, continues to showcase competitive football and emerging talent across the city.

Match 1: Mumbai Soccer Prodigies dominate
In Match 1, Mumbai Soccer Prodigies FC delivered a commanding display to defeat Kenkre FC by 6–0. Mumbai Soccer Prodigies controlled the game with 65 per cent possession and registered an impressive 21 shots, including 10 on target, while Kenkre FC managed just one shot. The attacking side also earned eight corners and caught Kenkre offside on three occasions, underlining their tactical dominance throughout the match.

Match 2: Waves FC cruise to big win
Match 2 saw Waves FC outclass Sellebrity FC with a convincing 7–0 victory. Waves FC enjoyed 60 per cent possession and created constant pressure with 13 shots, nine of which were on target, compared to Sellebrity FC’s solitary attempt. The match was played with discipline, with no yellow or red cards issued, as Waves FC sealed a comprehensive win to strengthen their position in the league.

Live streaming
Live on SportVot
https://sportvot.com/event/EVENT_69748c0624aa9a00016e8ec1

