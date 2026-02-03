 WPL 2026 Final: Talwiinder, Malika Arora Headline Closing Ceremony In Vadodara On Feb 5
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWPL 2026 Final: Talwiinder, Malika Arora Headline Closing Ceremony In Vadodara On Feb 5

WPL 2026 Final: Talwiinder, Malika Arora Headline Closing Ceremony In Vadodara On Feb 5

The WPL 2026 Final is all set to be a star studded affair on February 5 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. The stadium will also host the closing ceremony before the finale kicks off. Among performers include Punjabi singer-songwriter Talwiinder and actress Malaika Arora. RCB have already made it to the WPL 2026 Final, with one of GG and DC set to join them.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 08:40 PM IST
article-image

The Women's Premier League on Tuesday announced the line up for the closing ceremony on February 5. The BCA Stadium in Vadodara will host the closing ceremony before the finale kicks off. Among performers include Punjabi singer-songwriter Talwiinder and actress Malaika Arora. RCB have already made it to the WPL 2026 Final, with one of GG and DC set to join them.

"A spectacular performance by Malaika Arora at the #TATAWPL Finals that brings glamour, power, and unstoppable energy to the ultimate showdown," WPL confirmed with a social media post.

"Before the trophy is lifted, the energy drops heavy. Talwiinder lights up the stage at the #TATAWPL Finals, fueling the crowd for the biggest night of the season," WPL confirmed in a post.

FPJ Shorts
Kalyan-Dombivli Civic Body Gets New Leadership As Harshali Thavil Becomes Mayor And Rahul Damle Elected Deputy Mayor Unopposed
Kalyan-Dombivli Civic Body Gets New Leadership As Harshali Thavil Becomes Mayor And Rahul Damle Elected Deputy Mayor Unopposed
GG Vs DC, WPL 2026: Beth Mooney Comes Clutch With Half-Century In Eliminator
GG Vs DC, WPL 2026: Beth Mooney Comes Clutch With Half-Century In Eliminator
Mumbai Bomb Blasts Case: Bombay HC Declines To Grant Parole To Abu Salem Over Escort Charges Dispute
Mumbai Bomb Blasts Case: Bombay HC Declines To Grant Parole To Abu Salem Over Escort Charges Dispute
Bhiwandi Woman Forced Out With Three Daughters Over Son Obsession As Police Book Husband, Kin And Girlfriend
Bhiwandi Woman Forced Out With Three Daughters Over Son Obsession As Police Book Husband, Kin And Girlfriend
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GG Vs DC, WPL 2026: Beth Mooney Comes Clutch With Half-Century In Eliminator
GG Vs DC, WPL 2026: Beth Mooney Comes Clutch With Half-Century In Eliminator
Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Soccer Prodigies, Waves FC Cruise To Big Wins In Mumbai Premier League...
Sportvot x FPJ: Mumbai Soccer Prodigies, Waves FC Cruise To Big Wins In Mumbai Premier League...
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Calls For New Global Cricket Body, Slams ICC Over 'Indian...
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Calls For New Global Cricket Body, Slams ICC Over 'Indian...
WPL 2026 Final: Talwiinder, Malika Arora Headline Closing Ceremony In Vadodara On Feb 5
WPL 2026 Final: Talwiinder, Malika Arora Headline Closing Ceremony In Vadodara On Feb 5
MSSA Football: Parle Tilak, Greenlawns, Bombay Scottish Register Wins
MSSA Football: Parle Tilak, Greenlawns, Bombay Scottish Register Wins