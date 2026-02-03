WPL 2026 Final: Talwiinder, Malika Arora Headline Closing Ceremony In Vadodara On Feb 5

The Women's Premier League on Tuesday announced the line up for the closing ceremony on February 5. The BCA Stadium in Vadodara will host the closing ceremony before the finale kicks off. Among performers include Punjabi singer-songwriter Talwiinder and actress Malaika Arora. RCB have already made it to the WPL 2026 Final, with one of GG and DC set to join them.

"A spectacular performance by Malaika Arora at the #TATAWPL Finals that brings glamour, power, and unstoppable energy to the ultimate showdown," WPL confirmed with a social media post.

"Before the trophy is lifted, the energy drops heavy. Talwiinder lights up the stage at the #TATAWPL Finals, fueling the crowd for the biggest night of the season," WPL confirmed in a post.