GG Vs DC, WPL 2026: Beth Mooney Comes Clutch With Half-Century In Eliminator

Australia's Beth Mooney showcased her class with a fine half-century in the WPL 2026 Eliminator. Having suffered an early collapse in the GG vs DC clash in Baroda, Mooney anchored the innings to power the 'hosts' to a competitive score. The left-hander has not had the best of campaigns, but saved her best for the knockout clash on Tuesday.

Gujarat lost Sophie Devine in the second over. Captain Asleigh Gardner and Anushka Sharma also departed in successive deliveries to have the Giants reeling at 38/3 in the 6th over.

Mooney resurrected the innings, holding the other end to power them to a competitive total. The left-hander remained unbeaten on 62 off just 51 balls, helping set a target of 169.