GOAT India Tour 2025: Around 40,000 Fans Chant 'Messi, Messi' At Uppal Stadium In Hyderabad Ahead Of Lionel Messi's Arrival - VIDEO

Hyderabad, December 13: Excitement has reached fever pitch in Hyderabad as global football icon and Argentina star Lionel Messi is set to arrive at the Uppal Stadium in less than an hour. Videos have surfaced on social media, showing massive number of fans gather at the stadium and chanting "Messi... Messi" ahead of his arrival at the stadium.

The stadium lights were switched on well ahead of the schedule and there are reports that around 40,000 fans have already gathered inside the stadium. The stands are completely packed with fans who are eagerly waiting to witness Messi's much-awaited appearance as part of the GOAT India Tour 2025.

Lionel Messi has already arrived in Hyderabad and after his arrival at the airport, he went to the Falaknuma Palace for his meet-and-greet event. He received a warm welcome from his rival team member for the event and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Rahul Gandhi has also arrived in Hyderabad to participate in the event. Earlier, he was also welcomed by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for the GOAT India Tour 2025.

Revanth Reddy shared the visuals on social media and said, The excitement has started. Shri @RahulGandhiji landed in #Hyderabad. Politics aside, today the theme & mood is sports. And we are all just lovers of the great game of #football and the G.O.A.T #Messi #MessiInIndia #GOATIndiaTour #TelanganaRising2047."