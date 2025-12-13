 Sportvot x FPJ: Braj Premier League Sees Thrilling Double-Header As Dhorera Strikers, Mathura Stars Register Big Wins In Vrindavan
In Match 1, Dhorera Strikers secured a 6-wicket victory over Barsana Royals,chasing down the target comfortably in 17.1 overs to finish at 138/4, after restrictingBarsana Royals to 132/8 in 20 overs. The chase was anchored by DevendraTaroliya, who remained unbeaten on 42 off 41 balls, while Danraj Giri providedcrucial momentum with a fluent 42 off 23 balls*.

The Braj Premier League, being held in Vrindavan from 9th to 18th December2025, continued to produce high-intensity cricket as teams battled fiercely in another action-packed day of the tournament.

In Match 1, Dhorera Strikers secured a 6-wicket victory over Barsana Royals, chasing down the target comfortably in 17.1 overs to finish at 138/4, after restricting Barsana Royals to 132/8 in 20 overs. The chase was anchored by Devendra Taroliya, who remained unbeaten on 42 off 41 balls, while Danraj Giri providedcrucial momentum with a fluent 42 off 23 balls*. F Fakroo added a valuable 29 off20 balls, and P Parshuram contributed 17 off 13 balls to seal the win. Earlier with the ball, Dhorera Strikers delivered a disciplined performance, led by F Fakroo’s impressive 2/11 in 4 overs. He was well supported by P Parshuram (2/22 in 3overs), Chetan Sharma (2/33 in 4 overs), and Anshu Jurel (1/28 in 3 overs). Forhis all-round performance, F Fakroo was named Player of the Match, scoring 29runs and claiming two wickets.

In Match 2, Mathura Stars registered a dominant 55-run victory over GokulTitans. Batting first, Mathura Stars posted a commanding 188/6 in 20 overs, led bya sensational innings from Dharmesh Patel (IP), who smashed a magnificent 110off 62 balls, showcasing exceptional power and control. He received solid support from Amit Thainua, who scored 29 off 24 balls, while Ritik Mahura provided late fireworks with a quick 20 off just 5 balls*. Rahul Tomar added 8 off 13 balls, helpingthe team reach an imposing total. In response, Gokul Titans were restricted to 133/9in 20 overs, as Mathura Stars’ bowlers maintained consistent pressure. Manish Chaudhary led the attack with 2/22 in 4 overs, supported by Gopal Chahar (2/24 in4 overs), Pushpendra Sikarwar (2/23 in 3 overs), and Amit Thainua (1/16 in 3overs). For his match-winning century, Dharmesh Patel was adjudged Player of the Match.

