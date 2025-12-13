 Lionel Messi Receives Warm Welcome From 'Rival' Team Member And Telangana CM Revanth Reddy - VIDEO
Lionel Messi arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday and received a warm and gracious welcome from the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Telangana Government. Soon after his arrival, he met Revanth Reddy during his visit to the city for the GOAT India Tour 2025.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 06:21 PM IST
Hyderabad, December 13: Global football sensation and Argentina star Lionel Messi arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday and received a warm and gracious welcome from the Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Telangana Government. Soon after his arrival, he met Revanth Reddy during his visit to the city for the GOAT India Tour 2025. Rahul Gandhi has also arrived in Hyderabad to take part in the event. Earlier, Revanth Reddy received Rahul Gandhi at the airport.

Revanth Reddy and Lionel Messi are scheduled to play against each other in a friendly exhibition match during the GOAT India Tour 2025. The friendly match is expected to be one of the main highlights of Messi's Hyderabad visit, drawing massive attention from football lovers.

The arrival of the legendary footballer has generated huge excitement among sports lovers across Telangana. Fans gathered in large numbers, celebrating what is being seen as a proud and memorable occasion for Hyderabad and the State.

Following his arrival at Shamshabad Airport, Messi headed straight to Falaknuma Palace, where a special meet-and-greet programme was organised as part of the GOAT India Tour 2025.

According to reports, the football legend is scheduled to interact with around 100 selected guests at the hotel before proceeding to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal later in the evening.

At the Uppal Stadium, Messi will take part in a packed schedule that includes on-field appearances, a penalty shootout for the GOAT Cup and interactions with young footballers during children's 'Tiki Taka' clinics across multiple zones.

The programme will also feature a stadium parade walk, a stage ceremony and the presentation of the GOAT Cup to the winning team, making Messi’s Hyderabad visit a memorable occasion for fans across the State.

