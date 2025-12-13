 WATCH: Lionel Messi Heads To Falaknuma Palace From Hyderabad Airport For Meet-And-Greet Event With 100 Fans
Messi went straight to the Falaknuma Palace after arriving at Shamshabad Airport for participating in the meet and greet event organised for the GOAT India Tour 2025 event. There are reports that he will meet and greet 100 people at the hotel and then leave for Uppal Stadium.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 06:03 PM IST
Lionel Messi Heads To Falaknuma Palace From Hyderabad Airport For Meet-And-Greet Event With 100 Fans | X

Hyderabad, December 13: Football legend and Argentina footballer Lionel Messi arrived in Hyderabad on Saturday. Messi went straight to the Falaknuma Palace after arriving at Shamshabad Airport for participating in the meet and greet event organised for the GOAT India Tour 2025 event. There are reports that he will meet and greet 100 people at the hotel and then leave for Uppal Stadium.

A video has surfaced on social media, showing Lionel Messi leaving the airport along with his convoy. It is being claimed in the post that he left the airport to reach Falaknuma Palace for the event. He is later scheduled to arrive at the Uppal Stadium in the evening.

After arriving at the Uppal Stadium in the evening, Lionel Messi is scheduled to take part in a series of on-field activities as per the official programme.

The event will begin with the match kick-off, followed by Messi’s entry onto the pitch along with other football stars and dignitaries. A special moment is planned where Messi will dribble the ball on the field with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy before participating in a penalty shootout to decide the winner of the GOAT Cup.

The schedule also includes children's 'Tiki Taka' clinics across multiple zones inside the stadium, where Messi will interact with young football enthusiasts.

Later in the evening, Messi will take part in a parade walk around the stadium to acknowledge fans, followed by a stage ceremony. He will present the GOAT Cup to the winning team and be felicitated before the programme concludes with final remarks and the exit of all dignitaries.

