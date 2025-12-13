 'Came To See Messi But Got To See Only Subhashree': Angry Fan Complains Over Legend's 10-Min Visit At Salt Lake Stadium; Video
HomeSports'Came To See Messi But Got To See Only Subhashree': Angry Fan Complains Over Legend's 10-Min Visit At Salt Lake Stadium; Video

In one now viral video, a fan claimed he had purchased tickets to see Messi but ended up only seeing actor Subhashree Ganguly, the wife of TMC MLA and filmmaker Raj Chakraborty. In the clip, the visibly upset fan is seen mocking the situation and expressing disappointment over missing out on a glimpse of Messi.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 07:02 PM IST
article-image
Angry Fan Complains Over Legend's 10-Min Visit At Salt Lake Stadium; Video | X/@keyakahe

Football legend Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour 2025 kicked off on Saturday but turned chaotic for fans in Kolkata with many expressing anger over the football icon’s brief appearance at the Salt Lake Stadium. Several videos surfaced online showing fans rushing towards restricted areas and throwing bottles at organisers amid mounting frustration.

The viral post also had a photograph of Subhashree standing alongside Messi. The caption accompanying the image sarcastically suggests that while certain individuals were “privileged” to pose with the football star, ordinary fans (“mango people”) were left disappointed, unable to see their hero.

Messi’s appearance lasts under 10 minutes

Earlier in the day, Messi arrived at the Salt Lake Stadium and remained at the venue for less than 10 minutes before exiting. His scheduled lap of honour was reportedly curtailed due to overcrowding by politicians, officials, and their families, triggering further anger among fans.

As Messi made his early exit, sections of the crowd booed officials and politicians present at the venue, with tempers flaring inside the stadium.

Fans arrive early, face long wait

Despite Messi being slated to arrive well past 11 am, fans began gathering at the stadium as early as 8 am. Chants of “Messi, Messi” echoed across the stands, with many supporters wearing Argentina national team jerseys and carrying banners.

Netizens slam poor crowd management

Several netizens took to social media to complain about long waiting hours, poor entry management, and confusion over ticket verification. Many said the situation spiralled out of control due to inadequate planning.

Fans who travelled from different cities expressed deep disappointment, stating that the experience fell far short of expectations for an event featuring a global icon like Lionel Messi.

