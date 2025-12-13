Rohit Sharma Shares Romantic Post For Wife Ritika Sajdeh On Their 10th Wedding Anniversary: 'Best Chapter Of My Life'

Rohit Sharma Shares Romantic Post For Wife Ritika Sajdeh On Their 10th Wedding Anniversary | Instagram

Mumbai, December 13: Former Indian captain and Opener Rohit Sharma on Saturday shared a romantic social media post for his wife Ritika Sajdeh on their 10th wedding anniversary. He marked a special personal milestone as he celebrated the day with the heart-melting post.

Rohit Sharma wrote, "We promised something to each other, not knowing what it's gonna look like but a decade later, I can easily say it was the best chapter of my life and in this time we created something so special both of us never imagined. Decade down, forever to go Love you!"

Fans and fellow cricketers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and warm wishes for the couple on their milestone anniversary.

One of the users said, "Awwwwwwww cute 😍😍 love you guys." Another said, "Happy anniversary Rohit bhai @rohitsharma45 Happy anniversary ❤️❤️❤️"

Rohit Sharma married Ritika Sajdeh in December 2015 after dating for several years. Ritika, who comes from a sports management background, has been a constant presence in Rohit's personal and professional life.

She is often seen in the stands during India and Indian Premier League (IPL) matches quietly cheering for her husband. One of the most loveable moments involving Ritika is her habit of keeping her fingers crossed whenever Rohit is batting, especially when he is on the crease for long time or nearing a milestone.

Their relationship has been seen as one built on trust, companionship and unwavering support over the years.