Who Is Satadru Datta? Businessman & Main Organiser Of Messi’s GOAT India Tour Arrested After Chaos AT Salt Lake Event Stadium

Kolkata: Satadru Datta, the main organiser of the Lionel Messi football event at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, was arrested on Saturday for questioning following widespread chaos at the venue, which reportedly prompted the Argentine World Cup–winning captain to leave the field early.

Datta is the promoter and organiser of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour 2025. He runs a company under the name A Satadru Datta Initiative. Earlier, Datta has brought football legends such as Pelé, Diego Maradona, and Cafu to India.

He had marketed the GOAT India Tour 2025 as a landmark private initiative, securing major corporate sponsors and organising a four-city itinerary that included appearances in Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

Datta was born in Rishra, in West Bengal’s Hooghly district. He began his career in finance and investment, working with reputed organisations, before turning his passion for sports into a profession.

Earlier in the day, Datta had celebrated the unveiling of a 70-foot statue of Messi in Kolkata, describing the visit as a “landmark moment” for Indian football.

Lionel Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour turned into chaos after fans threw bottles and attempted to breach security at the Salt Lake Stadium event after the football star left the venue early.

The Argentine football legend arrived in the City of Joy early on Saturday morning to an overwhelming reception from fans. He will now visit Hyderabad later in the day and will travel to Mumbai on Sunday as part the GOAT Tour.