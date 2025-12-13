'Messi Is Very Happy': WB Minister Sujit Bose On Football Legend's Statue Unveiling In Kolkata

WB Minister Sujit Bose |

West Bengal Minister and Sree Bhumi Sporting Club president Sujit Bose on Saturday said that football icon Lionel Messi and his team were happy with the 70-foot statue installed at the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, Kolkata.

Speaking to ANI, Bose said that Messi conveyed his appreciation for the statue and added that the footballer addressed the event virtually. He also noted that the administration had advised against a longer interaction, warning that an overwhelming crowd could lead to chaos.

Responding to a reporter’s question, Bose said that Messi briefly interacted with him, adding that he was delighted by the moment. He further mentioned that he had personally witnessed Messi play during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fans upset over Messi’s brief stadium appearance

Earlier in the day, several fans were left disappointed as Messi’s visit to the Salt Lake Stadium was brief. Although the event lasted over two hours, Messi appeared only towards the end, taking a lap of honour around the stadium before exiting soon after.

The 38-year-old footballer remained at the venue for less than 10 minutes, following which sections of the crowd expressed their anger by booing officials and politicians present at the event and throwing bottles at the organisers. Reports suggested that Messi curtailed his interaction due to overcrowding by politicians, officials, and their families.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Large turnout despite late arrival

Despite Messi being slated to arrive after 11 am, fans began gathering at the stadium as early as 8 am. Chants of “Messi, Messi” echoed across the venue, with many supporters wearing Argentina national team jerseys.

70-foot statue unveiled in Lake Town

The Sree Bhumi Sporting Club has completed the installation of a 70-foot iron statue honouring the Argentine football legend at Lake Town in South Dum Dum, Kolkata. The statue depicts Messi holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, symbolising his historic World Cup triumph.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The statue was virtually unveiled by Messi himself, adding to the excitement surrounding the event and drawing widespread attention from football fans across the city and beyond.