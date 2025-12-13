 Punjab Law And Order Has Collapsed, Criminals Roam Fearlessly Under AAP Rule: BJP After Jalandhar Murder
Referring to the brutal murder of the nephew of former BJP MLA Sheetal Angural in Jalandhar late Friday evening, party state working president Ashwani Sharma launched a scathing attack on the AAP government, alleging that the state has been handed over to criminals as incidents of murder, robbery and extortion have become a commonplace.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 07:35 PM IST
The Punjab BJP on Saturday tore into ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government alleging that the law and order situation had collapsed in the state with the criminals moving fearlessly and the government acting as a mute spectator. | X @ANI

Chandigarh: The Punjab BJP on Saturday tore into ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government alleging that the law and order situation had collapsed in the state with the criminals moving fearlessly and the government acting as a mute spectator.

Sharma alleged that the police is functioning under political pressure, which has emboldened criminals to an alarming extent. While chief minister Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, are busy with advertisement-driven and statement-based politics, Punjab is living under the shadow of fear, he further alleged.

Expressing sympathy with the victim’s family, he demanded immediate and the strictest possible action against the culprits.

It may be recalled that Vikas, 16, nephew of the former BJP MLA Angural, was stabbed to death with sharp-edged weapons late on Friday evening by three assailants following an argument in the Shivaji Nagar area.

While the police had yet to make a headway in the case, the BJP leaders who lambasted the state government and the police, held that easy availability of drugs in Jalandhar West had turned the area into a den of criminals.

