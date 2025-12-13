Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium As Lionel Messi’s Kolkata Visit Triggers Crowd Fury Over Mismanagement

Chant's of 'Messi' echoed in and around Salt lake stadium as iconic footballer Lionel Messi visited Kolkata, the first leg of his three days of India tour. | X @ANI

Kolkata: Chant's of 'Messi' echoed in and around Salt lake stadium as iconic footballer Lionel Messi visited Kolkata, the first leg of his three days of India tour.

Fans had spent even Rs. 15000 to grab a ticket to catch a sight of their favorite football player.

The fun of the fans was short-lived as most of the fans could not detect the iconic footballer on the stadium as politicians, celebrities and their families along with paparazzi's surrounded Messi.

The angry mob after booing the organizers threw bottles and chairs on the ground. Son while the angry mob started vandalizing the infrastructure of the stadium, the organizers of the 'G.O.A.T 'tour had to take away Messi from the ground.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Angry fans resort to vandalism at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, alleging poor management of the event.



Star footballer Lionel Messi has left the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.



A fan of star footballer Lionel Messi said, "Absolutely terrible… pic.twitter.com/TOf2KYeFt9 — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025

Soon after Messi left the crowd went on the ground and set the sofa's and canopies meant for the VVIP's on fire.

Police personnel failed to maintain the security protocol and and had to resort to lathicharge.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's convoy also went back after the situation went out of control.

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan who was also invited to attend the programme had to return from the airport.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "

I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident. I am constituting an enquiry committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, as members. The committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future."

I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi.



I… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 13, 2025

Bablu Roy, speaking to FPJ said that the chaos happened due to the 'mismanagement' of the authority.

"Some people are minting money and we fans are suffering and could not see Messi. I have spent Rs. 12000 but the money wasted. Water bottles are being sold at Rs. 200 which is Rs. 20 outside. Police completely failed to give proper security in a planned manner," mentioned Bablu.

Haris Swamy who came from Kerala said that he waited near the stadium entire Friday night to catch a glimpse of Messi.

"My tour to Kolkata was just to see Messi. All my money got wasted," added Swamy.

Several fans protested outside Hyatt hotel where Messi was putting up and they demanded arrest of Sport's Minister Aroop Biswas.

Notably, Messi had virtually inaugurated his statue in Lake Town.

Meanwhile, the main organizer has been arrested.

DG Rajeev Kumar said, " There was some kind of anger or anxiety in the fans saying that he's not playing. ⁠The plan was that he would come here, wave, meet certain people and leave. Now the government has already constituted a committee that will look into all aspects, including whether there was any mismanagement on the organiser's side or anything else. The organiser is giving in writing to those who are concerned that the tickets which have been sold should be refunded. Now the situation is under control. We have already detained the organiser."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar also slammed the ruling party over the chaos and alleged that 'black marketing' was done while selling tickets.