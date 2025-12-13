 'Kerala Local Body Poll Results Reflect People’s Hope For Responsive Governance': Priyanka Gandhi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Kerala Local Body Poll Results Reflect People’s Hope For Responsive Governance': Priyanka Gandhi

'Kerala Local Body Poll Results Reflect People’s Hope For Responsive Governance': Priyanka Gandhi

In a Facebook post, the Lok Sabha MP said that her party's commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kerala, listen carefully to their voices, and work every day for honest, compassionate, people-first governance, "was clear and heartfelt".

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 08:49 PM IST
article-image
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | X | @priyankagandhi

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday said the results of the local body polls in Kerala reflect the people's hope for a government that understands their struggles and responds with sincerity.

In a Facebook post, the Lok Sabha MP said that her party's commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Kerala, listen carefully to their voices, and work every day for honest, compassionate, people-first governance, "was clear and heartfelt".

"The verdict in the local body elections is more than a political outcome. It reflects the people’s hope for a government that understands their struggles and responds with sincerity," she said.

She thanked the people of Kerala "for placing their trust in the UDF", saying that their mandate gives the front "renewed strength and confidence" for the upcoming Assembly elections.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Halts 18 Construction Projects For Violating Air And Noise Pollution Norms
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Halts 18 Construction Projects For Violating Air And Noise Pollution Norms
CIDCO Slashes Navi Mumbai Housing Prices By 10%, Launches 19,000 Affordable Homes Across Key Nodes
CIDCO Slashes Navi Mumbai Housing Prices By 10%, Launches 19,000 Affordable Homes Across Key Nodes
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: NMMC Launches Special Drive To Identify And Verify Duplicate Voters | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: NMMC Launches Special Drive To Identify And Verify Duplicate Voters | VIDEO
‘Housing For All’ Scheme To Unlock Stalled Mumbai Redevelopment Projects Hit By Defence And Funnel Zone Curbs': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
‘Housing For All’ Scheme To Unlock Stalled Mumbai Redevelopment Projects Hit By Defence And Funnel Zone Curbs': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

"My warm congratulations to all the elected representatives, and my deepest appreciation to every leader and worker whose tireless dedication made this victory possible," she said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Caught On Camera: Class 10 Student Dies of Heart Attack In Classroom During Lecture In AP's...

Caught On Camera: Class 10 Student Dies of Heart Attack In Classroom During Lecture In AP's...

Bihar: Man Lynched After Religious Identity Check In Nawada, Victim Succumbs To Injuries At...

Bihar: Man Lynched After Religious Identity Check In Nawada, Victim Succumbs To Injuries At...

Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium As Lionel Messi’s Kolkata Visit Triggers Crowd Fury Over Mismanagement

Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium As Lionel Messi’s Kolkata Visit Triggers Crowd Fury Over Mismanagement

Karnataka SIT Files 22,000-Page Chargesheet In Aland ‘Vote Chori’ Case, Former BJP MLA Subhash...

Karnataka SIT Files 22,000-Page Chargesheet In Aland ‘Vote Chori’ Case, Former BJP MLA Subhash...

'Kerala Local Body Poll Results Reflect People’s Hope For Responsive Governance': Priyanka Gandhi

'Kerala Local Body Poll Results Reflect People’s Hope For Responsive Governance': Priyanka Gandhi