Delhi Air Pollution Crisis: GRAP Stage-IV Enforced Across NCR As AQI Soars Above 600

GRAP Stage-IV Enforced Across NCR |

Delhi Air Pollution: In view of the worsening air quality levels and to prevent further environmental degradation, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee has implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV with immediate effect in the entire Delhi-NCR. As per data available on the aqi.in platform, Delhi’s overall air quality deteriorated to an alarming 'hazardous' level, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 650 at around 8:19 pm.

According to the CAQM order, it stated, "Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the extant GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I, II & III of extant GRAP already in force in NCR."

In addition to this, the NCR Pollution Control Boards/Committee and other concerned agencies have been asked to intensify preventive measures to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region.

AQI Readings Across Delhi

As of 8.30 PM, AQI readings were 657 in Anand Vihar, 680 in Ashok Vihar Phase 1, 615 in Bawana, 854 in Burari, 551 in Dwarka Sector 10, 631 in Okhla Phase 2, 643 in ITI Jahangirpuri, 694 in Narela, 631 in Okhla Phase II, 680 in Patparganj, 529 in Pusa, all in the hazardous category.

Delhi: India Gate area reported an AQI of 481, indicating hazardous pollution levels pic.twitter.com/OnEh7Dxmco — IANS (@ians_india) December 13, 2025

The situation continues with the poor air quality observed on Friday. Several parts of the national capital remained enveloped in a dense layer of toxic smog, severely affecting visibility and causing discomfort to residents.

