 'Opposition Has Already Accepted Defeat In Punjab Rural Polls': CM Bhagwant Mann Hits Back At Congress, SAD
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Opposition Has Already Accepted Defeat In Punjab Rural Polls': CM Bhagwant Mann Hits Back At Congress, SAD

'Opposition Has Already Accepted Defeat In Punjab Rural Polls': CM Bhagwant Mann Hits Back At Congress, SAD

Mann further held that while AAP has 2,771 candidates, Congress has 2,433, SAD, 1,814, BJP, 1,127, BSP, 195 and the SAD (Amritsar) has three candidates in the fray, how could the opposition parties allege that their candidates were stopped from filing their nomination papers or their papers were rejected by the AAP government.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann | PTI

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday hit out at the opposition parties, namely Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over their ``high-handedness’’ charges against ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in December 14 Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections and held that they had accepted their defeat in the polls.

It may be recalled that Congress leader and former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi had alleged that the AAP government had got fake ballot papers printed for the said polls.

Addressing newspersons here, Mann slammed the Opposition leaders and held that both Congress and SAD had already accepted their defeat in upcoming rural polls as they had begun accusing the ruling government of ``high-handedness’’ against opposition candidates.

Stating that out of 2,833 block samitis’ blocks, 340 AAP candidates, three of Congress and eight independent candidates had been elected unopposed, Mann said this amply showed there was no high-handedness of the AAP government.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Jokes About Releasing Goats To Divert Leopards From Villages
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Jokes About Releasing Goats To Divert Leopards From Villages
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 13, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 13, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
Mumbai Tragedy: 84-Year-Old Former Govt Officer Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Vehicle On LBS Road In Bhandup; Case Registered Against Driver
Mumbai Tragedy: 84-Year-Old Former Govt Officer Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Vehicle On LBS Road In Bhandup; Case Registered Against Driver
GOAT India Tour 2025: Friendly Clash Between Lionel Messi And Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Team Begins
GOAT India Tour 2025: Friendly Clash Between Lionel Messi And Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Team Begins

Mann further held that while AAP has 2,771 candidates, Congress has 2,433, SAD, 1,814, BJP, 1,127, BSP, 195 and the SAD (Amritsar) has three candidates in the fray, how could the opposition parties allege that their candidates were stopped from filing their nomination papers or their papers were rejected by the AAP government.

Read Also
Lionel Messi Receives Warm Welcome From 'Rival' Team Member And Telangana CM Revanth Reddy - VIDEO
article-image

In the total 347 Zila Parishad zones, the Congress is fighting in 331 zones, SAD in 298, BJP, 215, BSP, 50 and SAD (Amritsar) is fighting in 4 zones, he added.

Launching a sharp attack on the rival parties, Mann further held that their allegations showed that they have already accepted their defeat.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

First Visual Of Rahul Gandhi At Uppal Stadium For Friendly Clash Between Lionel Messi And Telangana...

First Visual Of Rahul Gandhi At Uppal Stadium For Friendly Clash Between Lionel Messi And Telangana...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 13, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 13, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Lionel Messi Arrives At Uppal Stadium For Exhibition Match With CM Revanth Reddy’s Team, Gets...

Lionel Messi Arrives At Uppal Stadium For Exhibition Match With CM Revanth Reddy’s Team, Gets...

Punjab Law And Order Has Collapsed, Criminals Roam Fearlessly Under AAP Rule: BJP After Jalandhar...

Punjab Law And Order Has Collapsed, Criminals Roam Fearlessly Under AAP Rule: BJP After Jalandhar...

GOAT India Tour 2025: 'Lionel Messi's Hyderabad Appearance Will Be Conducted Smoothly', Official...

GOAT India Tour 2025: 'Lionel Messi's Hyderabad Appearance Will Be Conducted Smoothly', Official...