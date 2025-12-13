'There Was No Concrete Answer To Questions Raised By LoP Rahul Gandhi': Congress MP Venugopal Slams Union HM Amit Shah

Congress MP KC Venugopal (L) & Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (R) | X @ANI & File Pic

New Delhi: Congress MP KC Venugopal on Saturday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of failing to provide "concrete answers" to questions raised during a debate on the electoral reforms earlier in the week by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to ANI, Venugopal said, "There was no concrete answer to the questions raised by the Leader of the Opposition and other opposition parties. He said that Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru became Prime Minister by stealing votes... In fact, this is a direct attack on Mahatma Gandhi. There is absolutely no truth in this; it is a completely baseless lie. I have seen many of Amit Shah's replies in the House, but this reply was entirely defensive," he said.

Venugopal further said, "We are fighting against the BJP and its agencies, the CBI, ED, IT, and the Election Commission. It's a fight against the power of money, a fight against muscle power. But we are confident that the people will be with us because they are now most concerned about saving democracy and the Constitution."

On Wednesday, tensions in the Lok Sabha escalated when Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi engaged in a heated exchange over allegations of "vote chori".

Gandhi repeatedly challenged Shah to debate on issues raised in the press conference, including claims of irregularities in the electoral rolls. Shah responded firmly, saying "Parliament won't function as per his wish," and insisted he would address all questions in his own sequence.

Shah also defended the special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, calling it a necessary process to "sanitise" electoral rolls. Accusing the Opposition of double standards, he said they praised the Election Commission when they won and attacked it when they lost. The confrontation culminated in Opposition MPs walking out during Shah's reply, prompting the Lok Sabha to adjourn.

