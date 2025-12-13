 Punjab Shocker: Armed Miscreants Try To Loot Women On Scooter, Brave Duo Fight Back In Ludhiana - VIDEO
HomeIndiaPunjab Shocker: Armed Miscreants Try To Loot Women On Scooter, Brave Duo Fight Back In Ludhiana - VIDEO

Two women on a scooter in Ludhiana's Kidwai Nagar resisted a robbery attempt by motorcycle-borne assailants on Friday evening. CCTV footage shows one robber dismounting and threatening with a sharp object. Their defiance led the thieves to flee, with the incident highlighting local safety concerns.

Shashank NairUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
CCTV Screengrab | X/@princesinghrk

Ludhiana: A shocking incident has come to light from Ludhiana in Punjab. In the Kidwai Nagar area, under Police Station Division No. 3, two motorcycle-borne robbers attempted to target two women riding a scooter.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 8 pm on Friday. However, the robbers failed due to the women’s courage and fled the spot. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the area.

The CCTV footage shows the men on a motorcycle riding very close to the women before attempting to snatch the handbag of the woman who was driving the scooter. When she held on to her belongings, one of the robbers dismounted from the motorcycle and tried to intimidate her with a sharp object.

The woman holding the bag took cover behind a parked car, while the elderly woman stood her ground in front of the attacker. Fearing that people might gather at the spot, the robber eventually gave up and fled on the motorcycle with his accomplice.

The video has gone viral on social media. While the incident highlights the bravery shown by the women in confronting the thieves, it has also raised concerns about the safety of citizens.

