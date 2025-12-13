Historic Siliserh Lake In Rajasthan’s Alwar Declared Ramsar Site, India’s Wetland Count Rises To 96

The historic Siliserh Lake, one of the major tourist destinations in Alwar, Rajasthan, has been declared a Ramsar site by the Convention on Wetlands. With this recognition, Siliserh Lake has become the 96th Ramsar site in the country and the fifth in Rajasthan. | X @sansad_tv

Jaipur: The historic Siliserh Lake, one of the major tourist destinations in Alwar, Rajasthan, has been declared a Ramsar site by the Convention on Wetlands. With this recognition, Siliserh Lake has become the 96th Ramsar site in the country and the fifth in Rajasthan. The declaration is being seen as a major achievement for biodiversity conservation, water security, climate protection and sustainable livelihoods in the region.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav Hails Ramsar Tag as Special for Alwar

Sharing the information, Alwar MP and Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav expressed happiness over the declaration, saying the Ramsar status is special for Alwar and for people living around Siliserh Lake. He noted that the recognition has given the lake global importance.

With the Ramsar site designation, efforts to conserve and promote tourism, biodiversity and water resources around Siliserh Lake will be further strengthened. The move is also expected to enhance climate protection measures and ensure sustainable livelihoods for local communities dependent on the wetland ecosystem.

India has added two new Ramsar Sites, taking the total to 96, up from 26 in 2014. Siliserh Lake in Alwar, Rajasthan and Kopra Jalashay near Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, have been designated under the Ramsar Convention.



The additions support wetland conservation, biodiversity…

Birdwatchers’ Paradise With Rich Biodiversity

Rich in biodiversity and natural beauty, Siliserh Lake is a paradise for birdlife, ranging from graceful cranes to colourful kingfishers. The skies above the lake come alive with numerous species of waterbirds, making it a major attraction for nature lovers and birdwatchers.

Siliserh Lake is a prominent tourist destination in Alwar district and is also regarded as the gateway to the Sariska Tiger Reserve. Tourists visiting the lake get the opportunity to spot more than 100 species of birds in the area.

Princely-Era Lake Built to Supply Drinking Water to Alwar

The historic lake was constructed in 1845 during the princely era by Maharaja Vinay Singh to provide drinking water to the city of Alwar. The royal palace built near the lake now attracts tourists as the Lake Palace Hotel.

A Ramsar site is a wetland designated as being of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, which came into force in 1971. The designation aims to conserve important wetlands worldwide and maintain their ecological balance.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav said that with Siliserh Lake’s inclusion, the number of Ramsar sites in India has reached 96, compared to just 26 in 2014. He added that the country is now approaching the milestone of 100 Ramsar sites.