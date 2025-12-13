Union MoS Finance Pankaj Chaudhary Files Nomination For UP BJP President, Signalling Major State Leadership Change

Union Minister of State for Finance and seven-time Maharajganj MP Pankaj Chaudhary on Saturday filed his nomination for the post of Uttar Pradesh BJP president, signalling an imminent change in the party’s state leadership. | X @thenewsdrum

Lucknow: Union Minister of State for Finance and seven-time Maharajganj MP Pankaj Chaudhary on Saturday filed his nomination for the post of Uttar Pradesh BJP president, signalling an imminent change in the party’s state leadership.

CM Yogi, Deputy CMs Present as Chaudhary Emerges Unopposed

Chaudhary submitted his nomination at the BJP state headquarters in Lucknow in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who proposed his name. Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with several senior party leaders, were also present. With no rival candidate emerging so far, his election is considered almost certain.

BJP Bets on Organisational Strength Ahead of Electoral Challenges

The development has triggered fresh political activity within the party, with the BJP seen as placing a strong organisational bet on Chaudhary ahead of upcoming electoral challenges. Party leaders believe his influence among backward communities will help consolidate the BJP’s traditional support base and counter the opposition’s PDA narrative.

Leadership Choice Seen as Strategic Social Outreach Move

Chaudhary’s elevation is also being viewed as a strategic effort to strengthen the party’s social outreach in Uttar Pradesh, particularly among OBC groups, as the BJP prepares for future assembly and local body elections.

Early Life and Entry Into Politics in Gorakhpur

Born in 1964 in Gorakhpur, Chaudhary completed his education up to graduation at Gorakhpur University. He entered politics in 1989 as a councillor in the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation and later served as deputy mayor.

Maharajganj Emerges as Core of His Political Rise

After Maharajganj was carved out as a separate district, Chaudhary made it the centre of his political activities and gradually emerged as a key leader in the region through sustained organisational work.

Strong Roots in District Panchayat Politics

Chaudhary built a strong reputation in district panchayat politics in Maharajganj. His family has played a prominent role in local governance, with his elder brother, the late industrialist Pradeep Chaudhary, becoming the district’s first panchayat chairman, followed by two consecutive terms by his mother Ujjwal Chaudhary.

Maintained Influence Even During Political Setbacks

Party leaders say that even while in opposition, Chaudhary managed to retain influence over the district panchayat through organisational strength and political strategy, keeping the BJP’s local structure intact.

Long Parliamentary Career Marked by Comebacks

He formally joined the BJP organisation in 1990 as a district working committee member. In 1991, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Maharajganj. After wins in 1996 and 1998 and defeats in 1999 and 2009, he returned to Parliament in 2004 and has been winning continuously since 2014, currently serving his fifth consecutive term.

Union Minister With Continued Grassroots Connect

Chaudhary was inducted into the Union government during the first expansion of the Narendra Modi cabinet and continued as a minister after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Party leaders note that despite his long parliamentary career, he has maintained close ties with grassroots workers.

In Maharajganj, news of Chaudhary’s likely elevation has been welcomed by BJP workers and supporters. Local leaders say the party has consistently trusted him with responsibilities due to his steady organisational record and strong social base.

Potential to Consolidate Kurmi Vote Seen as Key Factor

Political observers believe Chaudhary could help the BJP attract the traditional Kurmi vote, especially in the context of alliances with Apna Dal and other partners in the state.

Party workers from Maharajganj, led by district BJP president Sanjay Pandey, have reached Lucknow and are preparing to welcome the announcement. Seven delegates from the district are expected to participate in the voting process.