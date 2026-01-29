Uttarakhand Horror: Woman Allegedly Gangraped In Moving Car By 2 Men In Udham Singh Nagar; Accused Arrested

Woman Allegedly Gangraped In Moving Car By 2 Men In Uttarakhnad's Udham Singh Nagar | File Pic (Representative pic)

Dehradun: A horrifying incident surfaced from Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar, where a woman was allegedly gangraped by two men in a moving car on Tuesday (January 27). The accused have been identified as Rahul Das and Furqan.

The police arrested both accused within 24 hours after receiving a complaint from the survivor, reported India Today. The woman is reportedly employed in the State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (SIDCUL) industrial area of Udham Singh Nagar.

The woman alleged that the accused offered her a lift when she was going to her work. However, instead of taking her to the workplace, the accused allegedly gangraped her in the moving car.

As per the media report, the two men later dropped her near her office and fled from the spot. After receiving the complaint, the police immediately swung into action. A manhunt operation was launched to nab the accused.

The two men were later taken into custody. The police also recovered the car used in the alleged crime.

"The police have also recovered a car used in the incident from Rahul Das’s possession, and both accused have been sent to jail after being produced before the court," District Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manikant Mishra said, as quoted by India Today.

A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Woman allegedly gangraped in Faridabad:

In December last year, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by two men in a moving van in Faridabad and later thrown onto the Gurugram–Faridabad road. CCTV footage of the van also surfaced online. The incident took place when the woman was waiting for a taxi to go home. After she reportedly did not get transport, she took a lift in the van.

The two accused inside the van promised her to drop her home. However, instead of dropping the woman home, the accused turned the vehicle towards the Gurugram–Faridabad road. On the basis of a complaint filed by the woman's family, an FIR was registered by the police. Hours after the incident, two suspects were reportedly detained by a crime branch team.