 Haryana Horror: 5 Men Drag 42-Year-Old Woman To Secluded Dhaba In Bahadurgarh After Following Bus And Then Gangrape Her; Incident Recorded On CCTV
Haryana Horror: 5 Men Drag 42-Year-Old Woman To Secluded Dhaba In Bahadurgarh After Following Bus And Then Gangrape Her; Incident Recorded On CCTV

A 42-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by five men at a roadside dhaba in Haryana’s Jhajjar district after being followed from a bus. The crime was captured on CCTV. Police arrested four accused within eight hours using CCTV footage and a UPI transaction trail, while one suspect remains absconding.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
article-image
Representative pic |

Bahadurgarh: A shocking incident surfaced from Haryana's Jhajjar district, where a 42-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by five men at a roadside dhaba on Monday. The accused reportedly followed the survivor's bus and then dragged her to the secluded dhaba in Bahadurgarh. The heinous crime was recorded on CCTV installed at the dhaba.

Out of the five, four accused have been arrested, while the remaining one is absconding, reported The Times of India. The woman is a resident of Uttar Pradesh. Jhajjar Police Commissioner Rajshree Singh told the police commissioner that the survivor had come to Bahadurgarh with her uncle to look for a job.

The woman told the police that she got down from a bus at Delhi's Pandit Shree Ram Sharma Metro station on the Green Line at around 2 am on Monday. The woman and her relative then noticed that five men were following them.

As per a senior police official, the woman was separated from her relative by the accused at around 2:30 am, and they took her to a dhaba situated at a deserted place on the Delhi–Rohtak Road. The woman was then allegedly gangraped by the accused.

An FIR was registered at the City police station in Bahadurgarh. The police swung into action and launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused. The woman also alleged that the accused stole some of her belongings.

Cops later recovered the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV camera from the dhaba, reported TOI. In the initial investigation, it was revealed that the accused purchased liquor from a nearby shop. It was revealed that they paid Rs 100 in cash and the remaining Rs 30 through a UPI app for purchasing liquor.

The police reportedly traced the accused through the UPI transaction. The police also analysed CCTV footage of areas near the dhaba to nab the accused. The accused were narrowed down through call records and social media accounts.

Eight hours after the crime, the four accused were arrested.

