Heartbreaking! Weeping 10-Yr-Old Boy Sits Next To Dead Body Of HIV-Infected Mother: 'When Papa Contracted AIDS, No One Spoke To Us'

Weeping 10-Yr-Old Boy Sits Next To Dead Body

A heartbreaking incident has emerged from Etah in Uttar Pradesh, where a 10-year-old boy tragically lost his mother despite his efforts to save her life. The sad event took place on Thursday morning when the mother said her final goodbye. She was receiving treatment for HIV and AIDS at Etah Medical College, where she ultimately passed away. The young boy has been sharing his story, revealing that he lost his father to the same illness just last year, and now he has lost his mother as well.

A 10-year-old boy cries after her mother dies

A 10-year-old child who lost his mother due to HIV, despite trying all efforts, couldn't save her. he sat in the post-mortem house and sat beside his mother's body, sobbing continuously. A video is getting viral in which he is seen crying continuously and says, "When papa contracted AIDS, everyone stopped talking to us." People at the hospital said the boy stayed close to his mother's mortal remains, his eyes swollen from crying, refusing to leave till officials arrived.

Case details

The case is from Nagla Dheeraj village in Jaithra police station. A 45-year-old woman who was living with her husband and kids lost her husband a year ago due to HIV. Since then, the woman was also ill, and because of that, she was undergoing treatment in a medical college, but despite the treatment, she passed away around 10 AM on Thursday. After his mother's death, the young kid reached the district headquarters alone for a post-mortem.

HIV: A deadly virus

HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) is a virus that harms the body's immune system. If left untreated, it may progress to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome). At present, there is no successful treatment. Once individuals acquire HIV, it remains with them for life.