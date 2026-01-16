 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026; BJP Leads,
This is a high-stakes, multi-cornered battle across 115 wards, where a simple majority of 58 seats is needed to form the administration. In early trends, BJP leading with 9 seats, Shiv Sena in 5, NCP 1, SS (UBT) in 4, Congress in 2, and NCP(SP) in 1 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 | FPJ Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad), where vote counting is in full swing for the long-delayed Municipal Corporation elections after polling concluded yesterday with an impressive 59.82% voter turnout the highest among all major civic bodies in the state.

This is a high-stakes, multi-cornered battle across 115 wards, where a simple majority of 58 seats is needed to form the administration. A total of 859 candidates, including many former corporators, are in the fray, making this one of the most fragmented and fiercely contested civic polls in Maharashtra.

In early trends, BJP leading with 8 seats, Shiv Sena in 5, AIMIM 5, NCP 1, SS (UBT) in 4, Congress in 2, and NCP(SP) in 1 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a tough fight is emerging between AIMIM and the Shiv Sena factions. AIMIM is currently leading on five seats, matching the Shiv Sena (UBT), while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena is slightly ahead with six seats. The BJP remains in the lead overall, but the contest for second place remains wide open.

In the 2017 elections to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad) Municipal Corporation, all 115 seats were contested. The Shiv Sena (SS) emerged as the single largest party with 29 seats, followed by the AIMIM with 25 seats. The BJP won 22 seats, while Independents and other parties secured 13 seats. The Congress won eight seats, the NCP four, and both the BSP and Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh claimed two seats each.

