 'Pehle Batao JCB Itne Upar Kaise Gaya?': Netizens Question Supriya Shrinate's Claim On 70-Year-Old Water Tank Being Demolished In Ahmedabad
An unusual demolition in Ahmedabad’s Sarangpur area has drawn attention after an eight-tonne JCB was lifted by crane onto a 75-year-old, 10-storey-high water tank for dismantling. AMC officials said manual methods were slow due to the tank’s strength. Strict safety measures are in place, while the visuals have also sparked political debate online

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 11:15 AM IST
article-image

Residents of Ahmedabad were left astonished after visuals emerged from the Sarangpur area showing an eight-tonne JCB excavator placed atop a towering municipal water tank, nearly as tall as a ten-storey building. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has begun demolishing the decades-old Sarangpur Circle water tank, and the rare method adopted for the task has turned the site into a spectacle for commuters and pedestrians.

Many passers-by were seen stopping to watch the operation, with one social media user asking in disbelief, “JCB upar kaise pahuncha?”

Political remarks trigger mixed reactions

The visuals also ignited political reactions online. Congress leader Supriya Srinate shared a video on X and wrote, “70 years ago, they built such a strong water tank. Today, JCBs are needed to demolish it. We built this country.”

While some users praised the durability of old infrastructure, others criticised the political tone. One comment read, “Seriously, this is the achievement being highlighted?”

Crane used to lift heavy machinery

The JCB was lifted to the top of the structure using a large crane after manual demolition methods proved inefficient. Officials said labourers initially attempted to dismantle the tank by hand, but the process was slow due to the structure’s robust construction.

Confirming the development, Ramya Bhatt, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of AMC’s Central Zone, said, “The demolition of the Sarangpur water tank is currently underway. Manual dismantling was time-consuming because of the tank’s strength, so the contractor opted to use heavy machinery.”

Safety measures put in place

AMC officials stressed that safety remains a top priority. According to Bhatt, “All necessary precautions have been taken to ensure public safety.” Barricades have been installed at a distance of around 20 feet from the structure on all sides to prevent any risk to pedestrians and vehicles.

She further added that the contractor has arranged an insurance cover of ₹1 crore, stating, “Only after ensuring safety measures and insurance coverage was permission granted to deploy the JCB.”

75-year-old tank built to bear heavy load

The Sarangpur water tank, constructed nearly 75 years ago, has historically supplied drinking water to Khadia and Sarangpur areas of Ahmedabad’s walled city. Officials revealed that the structure can withstand a load of approximately 1,500 tonnes, which makes it capable of supporting the eight-tonne excavator during demolition.

