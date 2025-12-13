 Messi India Tour 2025: Police Detain Organiser After Chaos At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaMessi India Tour 2025: Police Detain Organiser After Chaos At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium

Messi India Tour 2025: Police Detain Organiser After Chaos At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium

Kolkata police detained Satadru Datta, organizer of the Lionel Messi event at Salt Lake stadium, after chaos erupted, prompting Messi to leave early. Datta faces allegations of mismanagement. Authorities have controlled the situation, and Datta promised ticket refunds to disappointed fans who missed seeing the superstar despite paying high prices.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Messi India Tour 2025: Police Detain Organizer After Chaos At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium | ANI

Kolkata: The police on Saturday detained Satadru Datta, the prime organiser of the Lionel Messi football event at Salt Lake stadium here, following widespread chaos at the venue, which prompted the Argentine World Cup-winning captain to leave the field early.

Datta was detained for alleged mismanagement of the event from the Kolkata airport where he had gone to see off Messi and his entourage on their way to Hyderabad.

"We are looking into whether there was any mismanagement from the organiser's side, which led to the chaos at the stadium. He has been detained, and the police have now brought the situation under control," West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar said.

Read Also
Messi's Most EXPENSIVE Ticket For Mumbai Tour In India Cost ₹26,000: Here's How To Watch Him Live...
article-image
Read Also
'No Messi Despite ₹12,000 Ticket': Fans Slam Organisers After Messi's Kolkata Visit Turns To Chaos
article-image

The organiser has given in writing that he will refund the prices of tickets he sold to the disappointed spectators, Kumar added.

FPJ Shorts
Messi India GOAT Tour 2025: Main Organiser Satadru Datta Arrested Hours After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium In Kolkata; Video
Messi India GOAT Tour 2025: Main Organiser Satadru Datta Arrested Hours After Chaos At Salt Lake Stadium In Kolkata; Video
Rohit Sharma Shares Romantic Post For Wife Ritika Sajdeh On Their 10th Wedding Anniversary: 'Best Chapter Of My Life'
Rohit Sharma Shares Romantic Post For Wife Ritika Sajdeh On Their 10th Wedding Anniversary: 'Best Chapter Of My Life'
Malayalam Actor Akhil Vishwanath, 30, Dies By Suicide At His Home In Kerala
Malayalam Actor Akhil Vishwanath, 30, Dies By Suicide At His Home In Kerala
Mumbai: Centre Releases Commemorative Postage Stamp To Mark 150 Years Of Bombay Gymkhana | Details Here
Mumbai: Centre Releases Commemorative Postage Stamp To Mark 150 Years Of Bombay Gymkhana | Details Here

What was supposed to be a marquee football spectacle turned into widespread violence and disorder at the stadium after Messi's brief and tightly ring-fenced appearance, his first at the venue since 2011, left large sections of the crowd frustrated as they failed to catch a glimpse of their superstar despite having paid hefty sums for tickets.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Messi India GOAT Tour 2025: Main Organiser Satadru Datta Arrested Hours After Chaos At Salt Lake...

Messi India GOAT Tour 2025: Main Organiser Satadru Datta Arrested Hours After Chaos At Salt Lake...

Who Is Satadru Datta? Businessman & Main Organiser Of Messi’s GOAT India Tour Arrested After Chaos...

Who Is Satadru Datta? Businessman & Main Organiser Of Messi’s GOAT India Tour Arrested After Chaos...

Messi India Tour 2025: Police Detain Organiser After Chaos At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium

Messi India Tour 2025: Police Detain Organiser After Chaos At Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium

Kerala Local Body Poll Results 2025: BJP Scripts Historic Win In Thiruvananthapuram Municipal...

Kerala Local Body Poll Results 2025: BJP Scripts Historic Win In Thiruvananthapuram Municipal...

Panchkula Shocker: 'Army Officer's Wife' Hires Contract Killers To Kill Stray Dog Living In...

Panchkula Shocker: 'Army Officer's Wife' Hires Contract Killers To Kill Stray Dog Living In...