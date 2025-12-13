 Messi's Most EXPENSIVE Ticket For Mumbai Tour In India Cost ₹26,000: Here's How To Watch Him Live At Wankhede Stadium
Lionel Messi’s Mumbai stop on the G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 comes with a premium price tag. The most expensive ticket for his December 14 appearance at Wankhede Stadium costs ₹25,960, while other categories start at ₹8,850. Fans can watch Messi lead coaching clinics, celebrity matches and special interactive sessions live.

Updated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
After electrifying Kolkata and Hyderabad later today, Lionel Messi will bring his G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025 to Mumbai, turning the iconic Wankhede Stadium into the epicentre of football fever this Sunday, December 14. With ticket prices climbing up to nearly ₹26,000, fans are eager to know what makes this stop such a big deal and how they can catch the legend live.

How to watch Messi live in Mumbai

Messi’s Mumbai appearance kicks off at 5 PM on December 14 at Wankhede Stadium. Tickets are currently available via District by Zomato, with prices starting at ₹8,850. Mid-tier categories are priced at ₹14,750 and ₹23,600, while the most premium experience costs ₹25,960, making it the most expensive ticket of his Mumbai tour so far. Given the scale of the event and limited availability, seats are filling up fast.

What’s planned for Messi’s Mumbai stop

The Mumbai leg is designed as a blend of sport, spectacle and social impact. The day begins with a high-profile charity fashion showcase where memorabilia from Argentina’s historic 2022 World Cup triumph will be auctioned. Several Bollywood stars, including John Abraham, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jackie Shroff, are expected to be part of the event.

Sports action continues at the Cricket Club of India, which will host a special Padel Cup. The match is likely to feature cricket greats such as Sachin Tendulkar alongside celebrity participants. Adding to the excitement, a 7v7 celebrity football game with Bollywood actors is also reportedly in the pipeline.

The main event at Wankhede

At Wankhede Stadium, fans will see Messi up close as he conducts an exclusive coaching clinic for 60 young players, 30 boys and 30 girls, selected from emerging talent pools. The event will also feature interactive penalty shootouts, a live football masterclass led by Messi, and a musical concert celebrating his legacy, making it a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Indian fans.

