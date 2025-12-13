Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun's Sculpted Black Gown Proves She's Bollywood's Next Gen-Z Style Icon

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | December 13, 2025
Sara Arjun is no longer just known for her on-screen performance in Dhurandhar; she’s subtly stepping into her fashion era, making a strong case for herself as a rising Gen-Z style name
The young actress slipped into a black moulded gown by Amit Aggarwal, crafted in a handwoven textile that hugged the body with architectural precision
The signature Crystalvein work ran through the bodice, creating a sculpted, almost armour-like effect that defined her frame
The ensemble further featured a deep V-cut plunging neckline in sheer fabric and a glazed chiffon skirt that flowed effortlessly
The actress kept jewellery minimal yet elegant with a pair of bold diamond stud earrings and statement rings that elevated the monochrome palette
Kohl-lined eyes set the tone, paired with a dewy base, softly blushed cheeks, a luminous highlight and nude lips
A side-swept, sleek bun completed the look, keeping attention firmly on the gown’s sculptural detailing
