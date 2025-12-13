 'Had To Deal With Professional Betrayals': Richa Chadha Opens Up About Motherhood & Postpartum Recovery Struggle
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Had To Deal With Professional Betrayals': Richa Chadha Opens Up About Motherhood & Postpartum Recovery Struggle

'Had To Deal With Professional Betrayals': Richa Chadha Opens Up About Motherhood & Postpartum Recovery Struggle

Richa Chadha candidly shared her postpartum journey after welcoming daughter Zuneyra with Ali Fazal, revealing emotional struggles, delayed return to work, and professional betrayals. She highlighted the film industry’s lack of support for new mothers, criticised performative social media culture, and emphasised the need for empathy, ethical workplaces, and meaningful support for women

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 12:17 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha recently offered an unfiltered glimpse into life after motherhood, shedding light on the emotional, physical, and professional challenges she faced after welcoming her daughter with husband Ali Fazal. Her candid Instagram note has sparked renewed conversations around how working mothers, especially in the Indian film industry, are treated after childbirth.

Welcoming Zuneyra Ida Fazal

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal became parents to a baby girl, Zuneyra Ida Fazal, on July 16, 2024. While the couple was overjoyed, Richa has been clear that motherhood is not a constant high. Like many new mothers, she experienced a whirlwind of emotions, happiness alongside anxiety, exhaustion, and moments of deep vulnerability.

Motherhood, she implied, isn’t a single transformative moment but an ongoing process that tests both the body and mind.

FPJ Shorts
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 13, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 13, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
ICAI Announces CA May 2026 Exam Schedule For Foundation, Intermediate And Final Courses At icai.org; Check Details Here
ICAI Announces CA May 2026 Exam Schedule For Foundation, Intermediate And Final Courses At icai.org; Check Details Here
'Had To Deal With Professional Betrayals': Richa Chadha Opens Up About Motherhood & Postpartum Recovery Struggle
'Had To Deal With Professional Betrayals': Richa Chadha Opens Up About Motherhood & Postpartum Recovery Struggle
Lionel Messi Mania: Kolkata Fans Unite To Aim Abusive Chants At Real Madrid During GOAT India Tour; VIDEO
Lionel Messi Mania: Kolkata Fans Unite To Aim Abusive Chants At Real Madrid During GOAT India Tour; VIDEO

Returning to work took time, and courage

Nearly two years after giving birth, Richa finally felt ready to step back into professional life. Addressing expectations placed on women to “bounce back,” she admitted that she wished she could have returned sooner, but neither her physical health nor mental well-being allowed it.

Her experience highlights a reality often glossed over: postpartum recovery doesn’t follow a fixed timeline, especially in high-pressure industries like cinema.

“Deep Professional Betrayals” after becoming a mother

Beyond personal recovery, Richa revealed she faced unexpected professional setbacks. She spoke about being sidelined and betrayed by people she once trusted, calling out the lack of empathy shown during one of the most fragile phases of her life.

Her account echoes what several actresses have previously stated, that motherhood can quietly cost women opportunities in Bollywood, where availability and perception often outweigh talent and experience.

A pattern in the film industry

Richa’s revelations add to a growing list of voices questioning the industry’s treatment of new mothers. While earlier generations of actors often took extended breaks after having children, more recent examples, such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Yami Gautam, and Neha Dhupia, have challenged that norm by returning to work.

Despite these shifts, many have openly acknowledged that the industry still lacks structural support for working mothers. Discussions around fair work hours, flexibility, and empathy remain ongoing, especially after debates around limited shooting schedules and work-life balance gained traction in recent years.

Ethics, scarcity, and emotional cruelty

In her post, Richa didn’t mince words about the mindset she encountered. She remarked that only a handful of people in the industry operate with integrity, while many are driven by insecurity and a scarcity mentality.

Describing how negativity often spreads from unhappy people, she noted that cruelty during her postpartum phase felt especially unwarranted. While she emphasised forgiveness, she also made it clear that she hasn’t forgotten the way she was treated.

Postpartum recovery: “The mental healing took longer”

Richa also spoke about postpartum struggles that many women experience but rarely discuss openly. She reflected on how becoming a mother can fundamentally alter one’s sense of identity and how emotional recovery can take longer than expected.

She stressed that while it’s often said a village is needed to raise a child, it’s equally vital to support the mother, because she, too, is relearning who she is.

Saying no to performative vulnerability online

The actor also critiqued social media culture, revealing that she was encouraged to create content or speak publicly about her struggles while she was still healing. She admitted she wasn’t comfortable turning her pain into performative storytelling for algorithms, podcasts, or monetized content.

Calling out what she described as a “necro-capitalist” social media ecosystem, Richa questioned why every personal experience must now be packaged, branded, or sold.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Had To Deal With Professional Betrayals': Richa Chadha Opens Up About Motherhood & Postpartum...

'Had To Deal With Professional Betrayals': Richa Chadha Opens Up About Motherhood & Postpartum...

Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun's Sculpted Black Gown Proves She's Bollywood's Next Gen-Z Style Icon

Dhurandhar Star Sara Arjun's Sculpted Black Gown Proves She's Bollywood's Next Gen-Z Style Icon

PM Modi's Lavish Vegetarian Dinner For NDA MPs: Subz Badam Shorba, Gongura Paneer, Kahwa & Other...

PM Modi's Lavish Vegetarian Dinner For NDA MPs: Subz Badam Shorba, Gongura Paneer, Kahwa & Other...

Dealing With Heart-Related Issues? Boost Your Cardiovascular Health With THIS Powerhouse Ayurvedic...

Dealing With Heart-Related Issues? Boost Your Cardiovascular Health With THIS Powerhouse Ayurvedic...

Ranveer Singh To Face Controversies In 2026; Astrology Predicts Career Turbulence

Ranveer Singh To Face Controversies In 2026; Astrology Predicts Career Turbulence