Cardio-protection refers to strategies and treatments that help prevent or reduce heart damage from conditions. The main goal is to keep the heart working well and improve patient health.

Cardio-protection has many approaches broadly branded into pharmacological and nonpharmacological interventions. Pharmacological interventions include using medications aimed at specific paths involved in heart injuries. An extensively studied pharmacological approach to Cardio-protection is using related agents, like adenosine and opioids, which apply their effects via various mechanisms.

Non-pharmacological interventions involve lifestyle modifications like daily exercise and a healthy diet. These reduce the risk factors linked to heart diseases. Procedures like angioplasty help restore the heart’s blood flow, thus protecting the addition of myocardium.

Additionally, recent research has focused on innovative strategies for cardio-protection, such as using stem cells to restore damaged cardiac tissue and boost heart function, and gene therapy to deliver specific genes to control cellular processes in heart injury and repair.

In the end, cardio-protection involves interventions aimed at preserving heart function and reducing heart damage. Also, essential research and clinical trials refine and enhance cardioprotective strategies and improve outcomes for those with cardiovascular diseases.

Cardiovascular Problems

Varied issues impact the heart and blood vessels, like stroke and high blood pressure, and are the leading causes behind global morbidity and mortality. While medical intervention and professional recommendations manage cardiovascular problems crucially, certain lifestyle changes and treatments complement traditional treatments and improve overall heart health.

Healthy Diet: A balanced diet high in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats encourages heart health. Mediterranean diet, e.g., is linked with lowering heart disease risk and pushes for plant-based food and avoiding processed food or red meat.

Regular Exercise: Opt for moderate to intense aerobic exercises like brisk walking and swimming for a minimum of 150 minutes per week to improve cardiovascular health. Exercise makes the heart strong, lowers blood pressure, and maintains a healthy weight.

Stop Smoking: Smoking damages blood vessels and increases the risk of heart disease. Avoiding it can be a major step towards heart health. You can stop smoking with the help of healthcare professionals, related therapies, and counselling.

Blood Pressure Control: High blood pressure is a major factor in developing heart issues. Regularly monitoring blood pressure, lowering salt intake, keeping a healthy weight, and avoiding alcohol help in managing blood pressure levels.

Managing Cholesterol: High cholesterol levels aid in plaque growth in the arteries, and high heart disease. A healthy heart diet low in saturated and trans fats, regular exercise, and medications help manage cholesterol levels.

Weight Control: A healthy weight management through a balanced diet and daily exercise lowers the risks of cardiovascular disease. A modest weight too can be beneficial.

In Comes Hridyamrit Vati

Patanjali, with its Ayurvedic ingredients and techniques, offers Hridyamrit Vati Extra Power, which is useful for heart diseases and cardio-protection. This Ayurvedic proprietary medicine uses various effective drugs from Ayurveda.

It has Arjuna from Vatadi Varga in Bhavprakash Nighantu and has astringent taste, light property with cold potency, and calms Pitta and Kapha Doshas. It works as a cardiac tonic, and in poisoning, blood diseases, obesity, polyuria, ulcer, and phthisis.

Makoy, also called Kakamachi in Ayurvedic texts, has been included under Guduchyadi Varga by Bhavprakash. It has a bitter taste with lightness and sliminess properties, and calms all the doshas. This drug has neither hot nor cold potency, and Katu Vipaka.

Punarnava, mentioned under Guduchyadi Varga by Bhavprakash, has sweet, bitter, and astringent taste. It has the lightness and dryness qualities, Katu Vipaka, anti-inflammatory property, and is hot in potency. It calms the Vata and Kapha Doshas and improves digestive power.

Nirgundi contains pungent and bitter tastes, and lightness and dryness qualities. It has Katu Vipaka and hot potency. It pacifies Kapha and Vata Doshas and is under Hareetakyadi Varga by Bhavprakash. The pungent, bitter, and astringent tasting Giloy extract is light and has hot potency. It has Madhur Vipaka, calms all the doshas, and aids in lowering skin diseases, headache, edema, hernia, flatulence, anemia, and other issues.

Chitrak mentioned under Hareetakyadi Varga by Bhavprakash has the goodness of fire and develops fire-like properties. This pungent-tasting herb has hot potency, Katu Vipaka, and pacifies Kapha and Vata doshas. Nagarmootha has a pungent, bitter, and astringent taste and has lightness and dryness qualities. It has cold potency with Katu Vipaka and calms Pitta and Kapha Doshas.

Vaividang has astringent and pungent tastes with lightness, sharpness, and dryness qualities. It has hot potency with Katu Vipaka and calms Vata and Kapha Doshas. It also contains Ashwagandha, Pippla Mool, Cinnamon, Mukta Shukti Bhasma, Jaharmohra, Mukta Pishti, and Praval Pishti.

For total cardiovascular health, Patanjali’s Hridyamrit Vati Extra Power is the ideal Ayurvedic help.