PM Modi's Lavish Vegetarian Dinner For NDA MPs: Subz Badam Shorba, Gongura Paneer, Kahwa & Other Indian Dishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a warm and celebratory dinner for Members of Parliament from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, on December 11. The gathering came shortly after the alliance's strong performance in the Bihar Assembly elections and was marked by a relaxed, family-style atmosphere rather than formal political proceedings.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju offered a glimpse into the evening by sharing a video on X that showed NDA MPs travelling together by bus to the Prime Minister’s residence. Expressing gratitude, he wrote, "We are extremely grateful to Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji for hosting dinner at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, for the NDA MPs. A family atmosphere throughout."

What was on the menu?

The highlight of the evening, however, was the thoughtfully curated vegetarian menu that showcased India’s culinary diversity. Staying true to PM Modi’s emphasis on traditional, regional, and millet-based foods, the spread brought together flavours from across the country.

According to media reports, the dinner began with refreshing beverages like orange juice infused with ginger and fresh pomegranate juice. A comforting Subz Badam Shorba, made with seasonal vegetables, almonds, and aromatic spices, set the tone. Starters included Kakum Matar Akhrot Ki Shammi, a foxtail millet delicacy with green peas and walnuts, alongside the classic Kothimbir Vadi.

Representative image | Canva

Main-course dishes featured Gongura Paneer with its tangy sorrel notes, Palakura Pappu from Andhra cuisine, Bhindi Sambhariya, and Gajar Methi Matar. Rich options like Khubani Malai Kofta and Kale Moti Chilgoza Pulao added indulgence, paired with an assortment of Indian breads.

Dessert was equally traditional, featuring Baked Pista Langcha, Ada Pradaman, fresh fruits, and a soothing cup of Kahwah, rounding off an evening that blended politics, culture, and comfort food.