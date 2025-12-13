 PM Modi's Lavish Vegetarian Dinner For NDA MPs: Subz Badam Shorba, Gongura Paneer, Kahwa & Other Indian Dishes
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestylePM Modi's Lavish Vegetarian Dinner For NDA MPs: Subz Badam Shorba, Gongura Paneer, Kahwa & Other Indian Dishes

PM Modi's Lavish Vegetarian Dinner For NDA MPs: Subz Badam Shorba, Gongura Paneer, Kahwa & Other Indian Dishes

PM Narendra Modi hosted NDA MPs for a celebratory dinner at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on December 11 following the alliance’s Bihar election success. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared glimpses of the gathering, calling it a “family atmosphere”. The all-vegetarian menu featured regional dishes, millet-based recipes, traditional desserts, and kahwah.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, December 13, 2025, 10:58 AM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a warm and celebratory dinner for Members of Parliament from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, on December 11. The gathering came shortly after the alliance's strong performance in the Bihar Assembly elections and was marked by a relaxed, family-style atmosphere rather than formal political proceedings.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju offered a glimpse into the evening by sharing a video on X that showed NDA MPs travelling together by bus to the Prime Minister’s residence. Expressing gratitude, he wrote, "We are extremely grateful to Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji for hosting dinner at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, for the NDA MPs. A family atmosphere throughout."

What was on the menu?

The highlight of the evening, however, was the thoughtfully curated vegetarian menu that showcased India’s culinary diversity. Staying true to PM Modi’s emphasis on traditional, regional, and millet-based foods, the spread brought together flavours from across the country.

FPJ Shorts
New Labour Codes Will Ensure Frictionless Supply Chains, Universal Wage Coverage & Skill Enhancement
New Labour Codes Will Ensure Frictionless Supply Chains, Universal Wage Coverage & Skill Enhancement
Cabinet Approves Bill To Set Up Single Higher Education Regulator, Replacing UGC & AICTE
Cabinet Approves Bill To Set Up Single Higher Education Regulator, Replacing UGC & AICTE
Investment Management Firm Fidelity International Acquires 6.3% Stake In E-Commerce Firm Meesho
Investment Management Firm Fidelity International Acquires 6.3% Stake In E-Commerce Firm Meesho
Rajasthan Financial Corporation Witnesses An Eighteen-Fold Jump In Net Profit To ₹18.82 Crore For FY2024-25
Rajasthan Financial Corporation Witnesses An Eighteen-Fold Jump In Net Profit To ₹18.82 Crore For FY2024-25

According to media reports, the dinner began with refreshing beverages like orange juice infused with ginger and fresh pomegranate juice. A comforting Subz Badam Shorba, made with seasonal vegetables, almonds, and aromatic spices, set the tone. Starters included Kakum Matar Akhrot Ki Shammi, a foxtail millet delicacy with green peas and walnuts, alongside the classic Kothimbir Vadi.

Representative image | Canva

Main-course dishes featured Gongura Paneer with its tangy sorrel notes, Palakura Pappu from Andhra cuisine, Bhindi Sambhariya, and Gajar Methi Matar. Rich options like Khubani Malai Kofta and Kale Moti Chilgoza Pulao added indulgence, paired with an assortment of Indian breads.

Dessert was equally traditional, featuring Baked Pista Langcha, Ada Pradaman, fresh fruits, and a soothing cup of Kahwah, rounding off an evening that blended politics, culture, and comfort food.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi's Lavish Vegetarian Dinner For NDA MPs: Subz Badam Shorba, Gongura Paneer, Kahwa & Other...

PM Modi's Lavish Vegetarian Dinner For NDA MPs: Subz Badam Shorba, Gongura Paneer, Kahwa & Other...

Dealing With Heart-Related Issues? Boost Your Cardiovascular Health With THIS Powerhouse Ayurvedic...

Dealing With Heart-Related Issues? Boost Your Cardiovascular Health With THIS Powerhouse Ayurvedic...

Ranveer Singh To Face Controversies In 2026; Astrology Predicts Career Turbulence

Ranveer Singh To Face Controversies In 2026; Astrology Predicts Career Turbulence

Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From December 13 To December 26 For All Zodiac...

Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From December 13 To December 26 For All Zodiac...

Maybach Eyewear Partners With Badshah For An Exclusive Collection

Maybach Eyewear Partners With Badshah For An Exclusive Collection