Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025: Complete City-Wise Schedule For Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai & Delhi Event

Image: Lionel Messi/Instagram

Football legend Lionel Messi is set to embark on one of the most anticipated sporting tours in Indian history with the G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) India Tour 2025, marking his first visit to India in 14 years. This three-day extravaganza promises an unforgettable experience for fans across four major cities, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, as Messi brings his charisma, skill, and global stature to the Indian football scene.

A Pan-India Football Festival (December 13–15, 2025)

The GOAT India Tour 2025 is scheduled from December 13 to 15, 2025, and will span the breadth of the country, from the east to the south, west, and north, allowing fans from every region to catch a glimpse of the Argentine superstar in person.

Check Full Schedule

Kolkata: The tour kicks off in iconic Salt Lake Stadium on December 13 with a fan-friendly meet-and-greet session early in the morning followed by a host of activities including Messi’s public engagements, interactions with fans and dignitaries, and friendly football action.

Hyderabad: Later that day, Messi will travel to Hyderabad for a dynamic football clinic and exhibition matches. The southern leg includes a 7v7 match featuring Messi, community football clinics aimed at young players, and a musical celebration in his honour.

Mumbai: On December 14, the GOAT Tour moves to the western metropolis of Mumbai where Messi will take part in the Padel Cup at the Cricket Club of India, a celebrity football session, and special events that blend sport and culture.

New Delhi: The tour concludes in the national capital on December 15, with a special audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by a fan festival and felicitation ceremony highlighting India’s football talents.

What Fans Can Expect

The GOAT Tour isn’t just about watching Messi, it’s an immersive celebration of football and culture:

Meet-and-greet sessions where fans have rare opportunities to see Messi up close.

Football clinics and youth engagement initiatives aimed at inspiring India’s next generation of players.

Celebrity appearances and special matches featuring local icons and sports personalities.

Cultural exhibitions and community celebrations reflecting India’s passion for sport and connection to Messi’s legacy.

Tickets, Access & Fan Buzz

Tickets for each stop are available via the District app, with options ranging from general admission to premium packages that include exclusive access and experiences. The buzz across cities has been immense, with fans traveling across states to secure seats and be part of historic Messi moments live.

The tour is expected to also attract prominent personalities from sports and entertainment, adding an extra layer of excitement and glamor to the events.

As Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T India Tour 2025 unfolds across the country, it stands to be a defining moment not just for Indian football fans, but for the nation’s sporting culture, blending international stardom with local passion in a celebration that will be remembered for years to come.