'I Still Want To Compete...': Vinesh Phogat Reverses Retirement Decision, Sets Sight For LA 2028 Olympics

In a powerful and deeply personal announcement, Indian wrestling star Vinesh Phogat declared on Friday that she is officially coming out of retirement to resume her pursuit of Olympic glory. The decision marks her return to the sport after a period of emotional and mental recovery following the heartbreaking controversy at the Paris Olympics, where she was denied a medal despite reaching the final, a moment that left the nation stunned and the athlete devastated.

Phogat revealed that the time away from wrestling was necessary to rediscover herself. She admitted that after Paris, she was unsure whether her time on the mat had come to an end. The pressure, public expectation, and weight of her own ambitions had pushed her to a breaking point. Stepping back allowed her to breathe for the first time in years and reflect on a journey filled with triumphs, struggles, sacrifices, and unseen personal battles.

"People kept asking if Paris was the end. For a long time, I didn't have the answer. I needed to step away from the mat, from the pressure, from the expectations, even from my own ambitions. For the first time in years, I allowed myself to breathe. I took time to understand the weight of my journey the highs, the heartbreaks, the sacrifices, the versions of me the world never saw. And somewhere in that reflection, I found the truth, I still love this sport. I still want to compete", said Phogat.

Phogat’s return comes with renewed purpose and added motivation: her young son, who she described as her “biggest cheerleader,” will now be part of her journey as she prepares for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics. With a heart strengthened by resilience and a spirit unafraid of the road ahead, Vinesh Phogat is stepping back onto the mat determined to chase the Olympic medal that slipped away.

'Zip It, Sit In The Corner...': Vinesh Phogat Slams Trolls Over ₹4 Crore Cash Reward Controversy

Vinesh Phogat, the wrestler-turned-politician, has defended her decision to accept a ₹4 crore cash reward from the state government. Despite being disqualified from the Paris Olympics for exceeding the weight limit, Phogat will receive benefits equivalent to those of an Olympic silver medalist, as promised by the Haryana government.

Vinesh Phogat faced criticism for seeking a cash reward, but she responded strongly on social media, telling her critics to "zip it, sit in the corner, and cry." Phogat's candid response reflects her frustration with the negative commentary surrounding her decision to accept the reward.

"Those who tweet for Rs 2 and share knowledge for free... listen carefully! For your information, let me tell you – till now, I have rejected offers worth crores. From soft drinks to online gaming. But I never compromised on my principles. Whatever I have achieved, I have done it with honest hard work and the blessings of my loved ones – and I am proud of that," Phogat wrote on X.

"And as far as 'asking' goes...I am the daughter of that land where self-respect is dissolved in mother's milk. I have learnt from my ancestors that rights are not snatched, they are won. When there is a need, one also knows how to call loved ones, And when someone close to us is in trouble, we also know how to stand like a wall with them. So, zip it. Sit in the corner and do what you're best at — cry, cry, cry… and just cry! Because we are not going anywhere. We're here to stay, grounded, unshaken, and standing tall with our own spine and self-respect!" added Phogat.

The controversy has sparked a wider debate about athlete compensation and public expectations. Phogat's strong reaction underscores the challenges athletes face in navigating public scrutiny and personal ambition.