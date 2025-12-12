Rivaba Jadeja's Controversial Remarks On Team India Players Spark Debate As She Praises Ravindra Jadeja's Discipline; Video

Image: Rivaba Jadeja/Instagram

Rivaba Jadeja, wife of prominent Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, has stirred controversy after publicly alleging that several Indian cricketers engage in various “vices” during overseas tours. Speaking at a recent event, Rivaba hinted at certain lesser-known lifestyle habits of players, suggesting that some indulge freely while abroad, far away from the constant scrutiny of home fans and the media. However, she emphasized strongly that her husband has never participated in any such behaviour and has always upheld a disciplined lifestyle despite the environment around him.

Rivaba explained that Ravindra Jadeja’s cricketing commitments often take him across the world, to cities like London, Dubai and Australia, but she insisted that he has never succumbed to temptations that might surround professional athletes. She praised his sense of responsibility and noted that he has consistently remained grounded and committed to his values. Rivaba contrasted this with other players, asserting that many indulge in vices without restrictions from their families, a statement that has triggered heated debate across cricket circles and among fans.

She further added that as individuals progress in life, it becomes even more important to stay humble and connected to their cultural roots, a principle she believes Jadeja has always followed. Her remarks arrive at a significant juncture in Jadeja’s career, as he continues to be one of the senior-most members of the Indian Test team. Having recently concluded his long tenure with the Chennai Super Kings, Jadeja is now set to represent the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, a move that has already generated considerable buzz.

Rivaba’s strong comments have sparked discussions about player lifestyles, team culture, and the boundaries between personal choices and public expectations. While the cricketing community awaits reactions from players or team management, the incident has undeniably placed the spotlight on off-field behaviour and the pressures that accompany life at the highest level of the sport.

Tristan Stubbs Left In Disbelief As Ravindra Jadeja Produces Unplayable Delivery During IND vs SA 1st Test Match; Video

Ravindra Jadeja produced a moment of pure brilliance as he dismissed Tristan Stubbs with a delivery that left the South African batter completely stunned during the Test at Eden Gardens. The ball was a reminder of why Jadeja is regarded as one of the finest red-ball spinners of his generation. Subtle in its deception and devastating in execution, it showcased a blend of skill, angle variation, and perfect length that only a seasoned master can consistently deliver.

Jadeja approached the crease with a slightly wider angle, a small adjustment that made a world of difference. The ball pitched on a teasing length around off and middle, holding its line just enough to beat Stubbs’ bat. Expecting turn or a chance to smother the spin, the batter found himself caught in two minds. By the time he reacted, the ball had zipped past the outside edge and shattered the top of off-stump. It was the kind of dismissal that leaves both batter and crowd frozen for a moment before the noise returns.

Stubbs’ reaction said everything. He initially appeared confused, almost expecting he might have been stumped or edged it behind. Only after turning around did he fully register that the stumps had been rattled by a delivery he never truly read.

Moments like this are what define Jadeja’s impact. He doesn’t rely on extravagant spin alone; instead, he uses drift, angle, and relentless accuracy to unsettle batters. The ball to Stubbs encapsulated all these elements in a single, unforgettable delivery, a ripper that will be replayed for years as another example of his craft.