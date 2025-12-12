 Did Jitesh Sharma Touch Harleen Deol's Feet? India Wicketkeeper's Video After IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Goes Viral
India had an evening to forget in New Chandigarh on Thursday. The Men in Blue suffered a 51-run loss to South Africa to level the series 1-1. The match was attended by several women cricketers including Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen Deol. The latter was greeted by India keeper Jitesh Sharma post game, seemingly touching her feet.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 11:08 PM IST
A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. Post game, Jitesh, in his training gear is seen approaching the Women's World Cup champion on the ground. Jitesh bows down and touches her feet, with Harleen blessing the India wicketkeeper with a sheepish grin. The duo then proceeded to have a long chat.

Deol was at the ground with Mullanpur hosting it's first men's international game. The Punjab cricket association inaugurated stands in honour of Yuvraj Singh and Harmanpreet Kaur. Kaur lifted the Women's World Cup last month, becoming the first Indian women's captain to do so. Harleen was part of the squad and was also honoured by the PCA.

As for the game, Jitesh had a good outing but India crumbled to a 51-run defeat. Sharma affected a cat-like stumping to dismiss the well set Quinton de Kock who was batting on 90. With the bat, he later chipped in with a quickfire 17-ball 27. However, India were all but out of the chase by then.

Did Jitesh Sharma Touch Harleen Deol's Feet? India Wicketkeeper's Video After IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Goes Viral
Did Jitesh Sharma Touch Harleen Deol's Feet? India Wicketkeeper's Video After IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Goes Viral
