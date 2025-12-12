ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025: Star Batter Ayush Mhatre Gets Out Cheaply During IND vs UAE Clash; Video

Image: Asian Cricket Council/Instagram

India Under-19 skipper Ayush Mhatre had a short stay at the crease during the IND vs UAE encounter at the Under-19 Asia Cup in Dubai, managing only 4 runs before being dismissed. Coming in with India looking to build a steady platform, Mhatre was undone early, leaving the team briefly under pressure in the group-stage contest.

Mhatre, who has already represented Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, remains a highly regarded young talent in Indian cricket. With the next IPL auction scheduled on December 16, his performances in youth international tournaments continue to draw attention from fans and analysts who have already seen glimpses of his ability in the franchise league.

Despite the setback in Dubai, the Indian team management retains its full faith in his leadership and batting prowess. Mhatre’s focus now shifts to bouncing back strongly in the remaining matches of the Asia Cup, aiming to regain form and guide India deep into the tournament before joining CSK for another demanding IPL season.

Indian batting prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi once again showcased his explosive hitting abilities by scoring a sensational century in the ongoing ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025. Representing India, the 14-year-old reached the three-digit mark in just 56 balls against UAE, leaving fans and experts alike in awe of his remarkable talent.

The young sensation’s innings drew comparisons with some of the fastest centuries in professional cricket, and social media was quick to celebrate his achievement. Commentators praised his composure and shot selection, noting that despite his age, Suryavanshi plays with the confidence and power of a seasoned international player.

This innings marks yet another milestone in the journey of a teenager who continues to make headlines for his remarkable ability to dominate bowling attacks. With performances like this, Suryavanshi is poised to become a household name in Indian cricket and a player to watch in the coming years.

His record-breaking century in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 serves as a reminder of the immense talent emerging in Indian cricket, and fans are eagerly awaiting more fireworks from the 14-year-old sensation.