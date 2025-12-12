Shocking Scenes! French Tennis Player Quentin Folliot Handed Massive 20-Year Ban Over Match-Fixing Scandal

Image: Tennis Stars/YouTube

French professional tennis player Quentin Folliot has been hit with a 20-year ban from the sport after being found guilty of multiple match-fixing offences, marking one of the most severe sanctions in recent tennis history.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced that the 26-year-old Folliot was suspended after an investigation uncovered 27 breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP). In addition to the lengthy ban, Folliot has been fined $70,000 and ordered to repay more than $44,000 in corrupt payments linked to wagering schemes.

Folliot’s suspension, which will last until May 2044, effectively ends his professional career. Part of the time he has already spent under provisional suspension since May 2024 will count toward the total ban period. During the ban, Folliot is barred from playing, coaching, or attending any tennis event authorised by the ITIA and its member bodies, including the ATP, WTA, and ITF.

Once ranked No. 488 in the world, Folliot had shown promise early in his career but never broke into the elite levels of the sport. His downfall amid corruption charges sends a stark message about the ongoing battle against integrity breaches in tennis.

'It's Just Not Fair...': Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Makes Huge Statement On Trans Athletes Competing In Women's Sports; Video

World No. 1 women’s singles tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has weighed in on the ongoing global debate surrounding the participation of transgender athletes in women’s sports. Speaking during an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Sabalenka addressed the complexity and sensitivity of the issue while expressing her personal perspective as an elite athlete.

Sabalenka acknowledged the difficulty of the topic, calling it “a tricky question,” and clarified that she holds no ill will toward transgender individuals. However, she voiced concerns about what she believes could be an inherent competitive imbalance when biologically male athletes compete in women’s categories. According to her, such differences may impact fairness for women who have spent their entire careers training within the physical limits of female sport.

“I have nothing to do against them,” Sabalenka said during the interview. “But I feel like they still got huge advantage over the woman and I think it's just not fair to a woman to basically face like the biological man.” She added that women work their whole lives to reach their peak, and having to compete against athletes she views as “biologically much stronger” creates an uneven playing field. “So for me, I don't agree with this kind of stuff in sports,” she said.

Sabalenka’s remarks contribute to a broader international discussion that has involved athletes, governing bodies, scientists, and advocacy groups on all sides of the debate. While her comments reflect one viewpoint within the sporting community, the issue remains complex and continues to evolve as federations around the world review and refine policies aimed at balancing fairness, inclusion, and competitive integrity.

As one of the most influential voices in women’s tennis today, Sabalenka’s stance is likely to spark fresh conversation within the sport. The dialogue around transgender participation in athletics remains ongoing, with many stakeholders emphasizing the need for thoughtful, science-based, and respectful solutions moving forward.