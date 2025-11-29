 Formula 1: Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Presents Sprint Race Awards As Piastri, Russell & Norris Shine In Qatar; Video
Amertha RangankarUpdated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 10:58 PM IST
article-image
Image: Formula 1/Instagram

Tennis legend Novak Djokovic added star power to the Qatar Grand Prix as he presented the trophies to the top three finishers of the sprint race, creating a memorable crossover moment between motorsport and tennis. Djokovic, who has been attending several major sporting events during the off-season, took the stage alongside Formula 1’s rising stars to honour their performances.

Oscar Piastri claimed victory in the sprint race, continuing his impressive rise in Formula 1. The young Australian showcased remarkable pace and composure throughout the event, securing a well-deserved win. George Russell delivered a strong drive to finish second, while Lando Norris completed the podium with a solid third-place finish, making it an all-young-talent highlight at the Lusail International Circuit.

article-image
article-image

Djokovic handed each driver their trophy before all four posed together for photographs, creating a moment that quickly went viral across social media. The drivers, smiling and relaxed after the sprint, seemed thrilled to share the spotlight with one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

From Tennis Court To F1 Circuit: Novak Djokovic Captivates Qatar Grand Prix Crowd With Surprise Yoga Display; Video

After a blockbuster 2025 season on the tennis court, Novak Djokovic has turned heads off it, this time on a racetrack in the desert. As the world’s foremost tennis star took an unscheduled detour to Qatar to coincide with the Grand Prix, he swapped racket for yoga mat, treating F1 drivers and fans to a rare cross-sport spectacle.

At the Lusail International Circuit, the venue for the Grand Prix, Djokovic led a group yoga and flexibility session organized by one of the participating teams’ sponsors. Among those joining was young Argentine driver Franco Colapinto.

The images and clips from the session quickly went viral, not just because it’s unexpected to see a tennis legend among racing drivers, but because Djokovic’s presence seemed to symbolise the broader message of athletic discipline, recovery, and cross-disciplinary respect. For Colapinto and others, it offered a glimpse into the regimen that helps elite tennis players thrive year after year.

Whether you’re a tennis aficionado, an F1 fan, or simply someone who appreciates athletic versatility, the moment underscored a simple truth: top-level performance often depends as much on calm, control and adaptability as on raw power or speed.

